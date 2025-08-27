COREN Inaugurates Committee on Amendment of Engineers Registration Act

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) has inaugurated a committee on the Amendment of the Engineers Registration Act (as Amended) 2018.

The inaugural meeting was held yesterday at the COREN headquarters, Abuja, where the President of COREN, Prof. Zubair Abubakar, underscored the importance of the assignment.

Abubakar, a statement from COREN said, noted that the review of the Act was critical to strengthening engineering regulation, aligning with global best practices, and ensuring the profession remains responsive to emerging national and international realities.

The Committee, chaired by Kamila Maliki, is composed of seasoned engineering practitioners, legal experts, and stakeholders in the engineering ecosystem, the statement stressed.

The committee membership include: Kamila Maliki (Chairman); Ejikeme Mgbemena (Deputy Chairman); while Andrew Onyilo is the Secretary and Arowolo Aituaje Precious is Assistant Secretary.

Members are: Margaret Oguntala; Dominic Udoatan; Isyaka Lawan; Kam-selem Alhaji Bukar; Umar Maikunkele; Cyril Onyeneke; Prof. O.A. U. Uche; Dr. A. Amin and Folorunsho Oladoyin.

“The Terms of Reference (ToR) mandate the Committee to: Review the Engineers Act 2018 to identify strengths and gaps; engage stakeholders across the engineering and allied sectors; benchmark findings against global best practices.

“ It is also to recommend amendments to enhance COREN’s regulatory powers, improve disciplinary frameworks, strengthen institutional autonomy, and provide sustainable support for key programmes such as the Engineering Residency Programme (ERP),” it added.

The Committee is expected to submit its final report within three months. COREN said it remains committed to safeguarding the practice of engineering in Nigeria by ensuring its regulatory instruments are robust, forward-looking, and globally competitive.