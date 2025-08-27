APC: Presidential Ticket Open to All Members Despite Tinubu Endorsement

*Says party won’t print single presidential nomination form for Tinubu

•To hold interactive session with national, state Assembly members

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Despite its endorsement of President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the party will give opportunity for anyone who wishes to contest in the presidential primary.

The National Organising Secretary of the party, Sulaiman Argungu, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja while briefing journalists on the success the party recorded at the just-concluded August 16, 2025 legislative by-elections.

He stressed that the APC as a democratic party would give other members the opportunity to express themselves.

Argungu states: “The aspiration of the people would be the wish of the party. As leaders of the party today, the NWC have endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next presidential candidate of the party. By extension, other organs have done similar things. Governments in most of the states, zones in most of the six political zones, have also adopted the same.

“But that does not mean that the door is closed. That does not mean that when time comes, like we did always, we will make our timetable known so that for anybody who wants to aspire to be the next President of this country, under the platform of All Progressives Congress, we will not deny him that opportunity to come and purchase form. We will allow him to come and pay. So that he can exercise his franchise as a member of the APC.

“We have never said it for any time, for any day that we have closed the door. But we are only telling people that we appreciate what Mr. President is doing to the good people of this country.”

Argungu also revealed that the party would schedule an interactive session with all elected Senators, members of the House of Representatives, and State House of Assembly members in Abuja.

He added that the session would serve as a platform to share ideas, build trust and also help chart a common course for engagements at both national and state levels.

According to him, This is a remarkable achievement and a reaffirmation of the confidence Nigerians continue to repose in the APC.

Argungu noted: “These victories are not just statistics; they are a reaffirmation of the trust Nigerians continue to place in the APC.

“They demonstrate the strength, resilience, and growing acceptance of our party nationwide. They reflect the belief of the Nigerian people in our capacity to deliver purposeful leadership and good governance.

“The APC will schedule an Interactive Session with all elected Senators, Members of the House of Representatives, and State House of Assembly Members soonest, in Abuja.

“This session will serve as a platform to share ideas and build trust. Help chart a common course for engagements at both national and state levels. Strengthen the alignment of our elected representatives with the vision of the APC and the expectations of Nigerians.”

Argungu reaffirmed the party’s commitment to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The party also assured Nigerians that both the President and the APC remain dedicated to their welfare, security, and prosperity.

He said the ruling party-led federal government would continue to deliver dividends of democracy and uphold the trust placed in us by the people.