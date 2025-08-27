Adeniran: Other States Should Adopt Oyo’s AI-backed Basic Education Reform Model



Twenty-five years after the enactment of the Universal Basic Education Act, key stakeholders agree that foundational learning (literacy and numeracy) remains elusive for millions of children in Nigeria. In this interview, the Executive Chairman of the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (Oyo SUBEB), DR. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran, explains how Oyo has developed a model that is addressing this challenge. Sunday Ehigiator presents the excerpts

Describe the role Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board is playing in improving basic education



At Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, we ensure that foundational education—basic education—is properly monitored and supervised. That is the core mission and objective of the Board: to provide free, qualitative, and accessible basic education to all children without hindrance.

We also ensure that infrastructure and the learning environment are conducive. The government of His Excellency, Engineer Seyi Makinde, the Executive Governor of Oyo State, has been making concerted efforts to provide adequate infrastructure for schools. The State has constructed several new classroom blocks, renovated many others across all local government areas, and supplied furniture for pupils and teachers. We know there is more to do, and we continue to work. Don’t forget that we have 2,508 public schools in our state, and it’s not easy to reach all of them at the same time.



What’s your assessment of literacy and numeracy among children in Nigeria?



The truth is that the situation in Nigeria is deeply concerning. Literacy and numeracy levels are far below expectations, and this is reflected in both national and international data. According to the World Bank (2023), 70 per cent of 10-year-olds in Nigeria cannot read and understand a simple sentence—a situation described as learning poverty. Similarly, UNESCO reported in 2024 that Nigeria accounts for over 20 per cent of out-of-school children in sub-Saharan Africa, with more than 10 million children out of school, most of them at the basic education level. UNICEF has also emphasised that without urgent reforms, Nigeria risks losing a generation of children who lack foundational skills. Several factors contribute to this situation. Economic challenges often prevent parents and guardians from appreciating or investing in education. Cultural and religious beliefs also sometimes hinder enrollment and retention, especially for girls. Ignorance about the long-term benefits of education remains a barrier. For example, in our state where free education is provided, you would expect parents to still play their part in supporting their children. Yet, some do not. Buying exercise books or providing food for their children should not be considered too much of a responsibility. Even purchasing school uniforms is not excessive, but we still see parents who neglect these basic duties, despite the government ensuring that education itself is free. In such cases, some teachers go beyond their call of duty—buying exercise books, textbooks, or even uniforms for pupils. While this demonstrates their dedication, it should not have to be so.

To address this gap, we introduced what we call an Open Day in our public primary schools. We discovered that many parents were not showing sufficient interest in their children’s education. In the past, parents were more engaged—you could leave home for school and, without notice, your father or mother would appear at your classroom, simply to check on your progress. That culture of quiet parental involvement is what we are trying to revive, so parents become active partners in their children’s learning journey.



Historically, this region of Nigeria—the southwest—was the cradle of modern education during the era of the late Sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, when universal primary education was introduced. Back then, children aspired to become lawyers, journalists, or doctors. Today, many children’s aspirations are different, shaped by social pressures. These days, there are children whose aspiration is to make money fast. They want to become yahoo, yahoo boys or footballers. While there’s nothing wrong in becoming a footballer, for example, the great Segun Odegbami, one of Nigeria’s football legends, was also an engineer. We used to call him mathematical Odegbami. Education made him more functional and versatile. In the education sector, we strongly believe that whatever profession you pursue, education enhances your productivity. A trader with education is a better trader; a craftsman with education is more innovative. That’s why strengthening literacy and numeracy is not just about schooling—it’s about national development and empowerment.



What is Oyo State doing to improve literacy and numeracy in primary schools?



About a year ago, His Excellency, Engineer Seyi Makinde, entered into a partnership with EIDU, a global leader in education innovation. This partnership introduced an AI-backed pedagogy in four pilot primary schools to improve literacy and numeracy outcomes. We were deliberate in selecting the pilot schools. They included schools in hard-to-reach, underserved areas as well as those in cosmopolitan environments, ensuring a balanced pilot.



The project is part of the Governor’s broader vision. When he assumed office, budgetary allocation to education was between 3–5 per cent. He increased it to 10 per cent, and today Oyo State allocates over 20 per cent of its annual budget to education. That commitment underscores his conviction that education is the light and the foundation of development. Following global trends, Oyo recognises that education must embrace digital transformation. The days of pencil-and-paper-only learning are fading. With EIDU, Oyo is ensuring that its children are not left behind. The results in the pilot schools already show significant improvements.

What changes have you seen since the partnership with EIDU?



EIDU, a German education technology firm, deployed smartphones in our schools, placing them directly in the hands of teachers and pupils. Before deployment, several training sessions were conducted for school administrators, teachers, and quality assurance officers. The benefits are already evident. Pupils in the pilot schools have developed digital literacy, while teachers have embraced new teaching methods. More importantly, the system ensures a uniform pedagogy across schools—so a child in a remote village now receives the same quality of teaching as one in the more developed community. The AI-backed platform also tracks each child’s progress, allowing teachers to identify those who need extra help.



Any other benefit or impact?



The first impact was increased enrollment. In schools where enrollment had been between 50 and 70 pupils, numbers rose to around 100 after the program began. Children eagerly shared their new learning experiences at home, prompting parents to show greater interest and commitment.

We also saw renewed enthusiasm from learners, demonstrated by improved punctuality and active participation. Teachers benefited immensely as well—1,039 teachers across the state were trained in the first phase. This training improved their skills, boosted their confidence, and enhanced classroom management. The program is scaling up, with 3,090 more teachers and 76 quality assurance officers already trained. Importantly, learners now look forward to school because they don’t want to miss opportunities to use the digital devices. This excitement translates into stronger literacy and numeracy outcomes in the pilot schools compared to control schools.

What other steps has the state government taken based on the results from the pilot schools?



We have expanded the program to reach more children, teachers, and communities. Oyo State has remained consistent in its mission to provide every child with access to quality, free basic education. Over the past six years, the government has maintained a free education policy at the basic education level, constructed and renovated classrooms, supplied desks and learning materials, and introduced initiatives to strengthen teacher capacity. More than 3,000 educators have been trained through digital programmes that preload lesson plans onto tablets, easing workloads and improving teaching delivery. Partnerships, such as the collaboration with EIDU, have further boosted enrollment while improving literacy and numeracy outcomes. Still, government cannot do it alone. Parents are expected to complement these reforms by providing basic needs such as food, exercise books, and uniforms, while also showing greater interest in school activities. So far, the results from our partnership with EIDU proves that Nigerian states can successfully partner with private sector innovators to deliver transformative outcomes. In our case, the commitment of His Excellency and the positive results we’ve recorded demonstrate that other states can and should emulate Oyo’s model of basic education reform.

