2027: Aerospace Engineer Joins Ogun Governorship Race

James Sowole in Abeokuta

An Aerospace Engineer and Artificial Intelligence (AI) expert, Dr Biodun Collins Ogundipe, yesterday declared his intention to run for the Governorship position of Ogun State in 2027 Election.

The Abeokuta born Canadian based aspirant, who wished to run on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), is the founder of BCO Foundation, that had been assisting various people.

Declaring his intention at a news conference in Abeokuta the state capital, Ogundipe, who highlighted his pedigree in his area of engineering and AI, said he had what it takes to govern the state for the benefits of the populace.

While stating that he was out to contribute positively to governance of the state, Ogundipe said he would use his expertise in engineering and ICT to impact on the people and particularly the youths, who need to be engaged positively.

He said, “Having toured not less than 10 local government areas of Ogun State, I discovered disconnect between the people and the government.

“What is lacking is sincerely of purpose. The government removed subsidy on fuel in order to get more money to run government governance, but it is unfortunate that the money was being spent on projects that do not have impact on the people.”

Ogundipe promised that if elected the governor of the state, he will use Information and Communication Technology (ICT), gadgets that had been distracting youths to engage them so that they can make legitimate money for themselves and the state.

“We shall use our exposure in the AI and ICT to ensure that indigenes of Ogun State who are graduates are gainfully employed without waiting for government jobs.

“We shall train our youths in modern technology. While our youths are wasting away and using ICT tool negatively while youths of other climes are being engaged positively with what is distracting our youths.”

The aspirant also lamented that pensioners were being subjected to hard lives because the government was not doing what is expected promising that he would settle the matter within six months of assumption of office.

Ogundipe said the 2027 election in Ogun State would be a straight contest between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the ADC.

According to him, Nigerians are already tired of the APC and are now looking for alternative since the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had been disorganised.