South African Envoy Insists World Cup Qualifier with Nigeria Not a ‘Do or Die’ Affair

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Ahead of the crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier between South Africa and Nigeria scheduled for September 9, 2025 in Bloemfontein, Minister Plenipotentiary at the South African High Commission  to Nigeria, Lindi Mminele, has said that “it is not a do or die affair” as there will be life after the match.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) secretariat in Abuja yesterday, Mminele said that Nigeria and South Africa share cordial bilateral relationships that extend beyond the round leather game. 

“Nigeria and South Africa have friendly and cordial relationships bilaterally, it’s also been attested by the bi-national commission we have between the two states. But when it comes to the sporting world, I’d like to say, indeed it’s not a war, it’s just a friendly competition that shows our competencies, it’s a win this time and a loss the other time and at the end of the day we’re still brothers and we have a relationship that extends beyond the game. Whether you win today or lose tomorrow, at the end of the day, we’re still going to shake hands,” she noted.

Mminele was received by NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi (MON), alongside the Federation’s Director of Communications, Dr Ademola Olajire, Head of Protocol, Emmanuel Ayanbunmi, and Protocol Officer, Prince Bamaiyi Usman.

Central to their discussions was the facilitation of entry visas for Nigeria’s delegation travelling to Bloemfontein for the World Cup qualifier with Bafana Bafana.

The encounter at the Free State Stadium is already billed as one of the most decisive fixtures of Group C, with both nations battling fiercely for a spot at the 2026 World Cup to be jointly hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

South Africa currently lead the Group C on 13 points with Super Eagles fourth on seven points behind Rwanda and Benin Republic on eight points each.

Dr Sanusi expressed appreciation for the envoy’s proactive engagement, describing it as a demonstration of goodwill and sports diplomacy between the two nations.

“Football has always been a unifying force between Nigeria and South Africa. We appreciate the commitment of the High Commission in ensuring a smooth process for our team’s travel and participation in this very important match,” Sanusi stated.

Mminele, in turn, assured that her mission would work closely with the Federation to ensure a seamless visa process for the Nigerian delegation.

She was later  presented with a Super Falcons Jersey before departing the Sunday Dankaro secretariat of the NFF in Abuja.

