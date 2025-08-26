  • Tuesday, 26th August, 2025

Security Forces Neutralise Dozens of Suspected Bandits in Kwara Communities

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Security forces deployed to the communities of Ifelodun local government council area of Kwara state have been reportedly killed  dozens of suspected bandits that have been terrorising the people of the area for past few weeks.

THISDAY checks investigations revealed that    coordinated  security forces were said to have invaded the hideouts and killed the bandits instantly.

Sources said that the security forces with joint  efforts of vigilance groups of the area were said to have  launched a renewed attacks against the suspected bandits in their various hideouts around Baba Sango and Oro River, near Babanla in xIfelodun Local Government Area of the state.Multiple security sources told journalists  yesterday  that the 

Operation  to  flush out the suspected bandits from the state was said to have started  on Sunday night  and lasted  through to  yesterday morning.

A senior security officer, who sought anonymity, told journalists yesterday  that “the security forces made inroads into their hideouts, they launched a feeble ambush which was immediately resisted by the security agents.” 

“Many of the criminals were killed in the process. No death was recorded on the part of the security forces. 

“Those who were injured are already being attended to in a designated hospital in the state.”

Another source said air assets were  also deployed as part of the operation, underscoring the commitment of the government to rid the large forested area of the violent elements who had been targeting unarmed civilians in nearby communities.

The security officer  therefore, appealed to the residents of the state to remain calm as all efforts have been made to flush out bandits from the state.

