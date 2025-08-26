Recapitalisation: PremiumTrust Scales CBN’s N200 Billion Minimum Capital Threshold for National Commercial Banks

•Milestone reaffirms it as fastest-growing bank

James Emejo in Abuja

In a major milestone, PremiumTrust Bank said it has met the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s N200 billion minimum capital requirement for National Commercial Banks in the country.

The feat came well ahead of the March 2026 deadline set by the the apex bank, following a successful capital raise of rights issue and private placement offerings, as part of the ongoing banking sector recapitalisation exercise.

The achievement, which has received CBN’s approval, not only underscored the Premium Trust’s exceptional financial strength but also positions it as a dominant player in the Nigerian banking industry.

The milestone further solidifies its place as the fastest-growing bank in Nigeria.

Commenting on the achievement, Managing Director/Chief Executive, Premium Trust Bank, Dr. Emmanuel Efe Emefienim, described the development as a watershed for the bank.

In a statement, he said, “Exceeding the N200 billion capital requirement is a defining moment in the bank’s journey.

“This achievement coming in just three years of the bank’s existence is a reflection of our superior financial performance since inception, unwavering commitment to operational excellence, and the trust reposed in us by our shareholders, customers, and regulators.

“As Nigeria’s fastest-growing bank, we are uniquely positioned to not only lead the sector but to continue delivering outstanding value and growth for our stakeholders.”

Since its inception in 2022, PremiumTrust Bank has consistently broken records, thus setting new benchmarks in financial performance and customer satisfaction.

This latest milestone – surpassing the required capital threshold – is a testament to the Bank’s exceptional growth trajectory and the strength of its business model, which has delivered impressive results year after year.

Emefienim said by meeting the CBN’s N200 billion capital requirement, the bank is presently better positioned to expand its operations, deepen its market share, and continue to deliver cutting-edge banking solutions that cater to the diverse needs of individuals, businesses, and corporate clients across Nigeria.

The bank’s rapid growth and record-breaking financial performance have made it a true force to reckon with in the Nigerian banking sector.

This latest achievement follows PremiumTrust Bank’s proven track record of outstanding financial results, including consistent profit growth and unparalleled customer loyalty.

With a strengthened capital base, the Bank is currently and strategically positioned to further broaden its footprint, deepen financing in critical sectors such as infrastructure and agriculture, and remain at the forefront of innovation in Nigeria’s financial sector.

The bank’s remarkable growth is a testament to its clear strategic vision, strong leadership, and unwavering commitment to advancing Nigeria’s economic development.

Building on its strengthened capital base, PremiumTrust will continue to anticipate and meet the evolving needs of its customers while consolidating its position as an emerging leader in the Nigerian Banking Industry.

Essentially, the bank remains one of the country’s fastest-growing financial institution, renowned for its record-breaking financial performance, innovative products, and exceptional customer service.

In just three years of operations, the bank had expanded its business across all the country’s geo-political zones, reflecting its rapid growth and commitment to accessibility.

By setting new benchmarks in service delivery and leveraging technology-driven solutions, the bank is shaping the future of banking in the country.