Rasheedat Ajibade Switches to PSG

An official announcement of the transfer of Super Falcons and MVP of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) Rasheedat Ajibade to PSG women’s team is imminent.

SCORENigeria reported that the Super Falcons Captain has agreed a contract for two years with an option for an additional year.

It was further gathered that Ajibade has already started training with the French club.

She will have Super Falcons forward Jennifer Echegini as teammate.

She has previously played in Norway and Spain.