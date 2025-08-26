  • Tuesday, 26th August, 2025

Plateau Government Charges Residents on Tax Payment

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Plateau Government  yesterday  enjoined residents to pay their taxes regularly so that the government can embark on projects to make life more comfortable for them.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang gave the advice in Jos, during a summit on the Administration of Property and Land Related Taxes organised by the State’s Internal Revenue Service (PSIRS).

Mutfwang, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Samuel Jatau, called on residents and workers to ensure the payment of their taxes.

“There is no magic that can be performed; it is the taxes that we pay that will be used to transform the state.

“Just like you heard here, our IGR has moved up 96 per cent since we came in two years ago; there’s progress but we still need to do a lot.

“I therefore call on Plateau people to pay their taxes, register their lands and follow the rules of the land,” he said.

Earlier, the PSIRS Chairman, Mr Jim Wayas,  emphasised  the need for synergy among government agencies in the state.

He said that the essence of the gathering was to create a clear cut path to avoid overlapping issues among agencies and to foster collaboration rather than competition among the MDA’s.

“We gathered here today to look at how we can coordinate property taxes properly and bring harmonisation among agencies.

“The summit is essentially geared towards harnessing land resources for the greater good of the State,” he said.

He noted that there was a lot of overlapping issues amongst government agencies in the state.

“We are going to have a clear cut direction whereby taxes that belong to the local government goes to the local government so also those of others.

“So, it’s a win, win situation for the state, because it is collaborative efforts and not a competition for the collective good of the State, ” he said.

