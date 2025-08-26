Our Expansion to Bridge Housing Gap in Lagos, Says Zularich

Real estate firm, Zularich Properties, has expanded its footprint in Lagos with the completion and handover of its new residential development, Zularich Residences, in Lagos.

The firm noted that its expansion was necessary to address the 3.4 million housing deficit in the state and ease rental burden in the state.

It also announced that as part of its growth initiatives and home ownership accessibility, the commencement of a third batch of land allocations for its Pineapples Estate in Imota, Lagos.

The Chief Executive Officer of Zularich Properties, Dr. John Paul Enemuoh, described the just-completed estate in the Lekki-Epe axis of the state as a model for excellence and professionalism in real estate.

While speaking during a presentation ceremony of the residences in Lagos recently, Enemuoh described the project as a major milestone, being the organisation’s first finished residential project in its four years in business.

“In the middle of last year, we decided to do something different, something sophisticated with a touch of luxury uncommon on this axis, and yet affordable to our clientele, hence, the birth of Zularich Residences. We have done some serviced plots but this is our first residence project consisting of multiple units of 3-bedroom terrace apartments and 4-bedroom fully detached duplexes” he said.

He reiterated the urgency for state authority to address the excesses of local land speculators, popularly known as Omo Onile, as well as policy somersaults said to be hindering investment opportunities in housing.

Also at the event, the Chairman of the Lagos Chapter of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), Mr. Tony Aspire Kolawole, praised the project, describing it as a bold step in addressing housing shortages.

“Real estate is one of the most lucrative investments you can ever make. I salute the courage and integrity of Dr. Enemuoh and his team for daring to do something different in this area. They have also shown consistency in fulfilling promises,” he said.

Similarly, the Chief Operating Officer of Gracias Global Homes and Property Ltd, Dr. Wale Ponnle, emphasised the project’s relevance to the city’s housing needs.

“Zularich Residences will help bridge the housing deficit in Lagos and provide a pathway for sustainable development that ensures adequate and secure housing,” Ponle, who is also the Head of Strategy at REDAN Lagos, stated.

One of the new buyers, Mr. Salami, who acquired one of the 4-bedroom duplexes, remarked: “It took us up to a year to finish paying for the property as the company allowed us to pay bit by bit. I am happy about the payment flexibility and quality of the property,”

A highlight of the occasion was the presentation of a brand new Toyota Corolla car to a lucky realtor in a raffle draw.