Olawepo Hashim’s Supporters Canvass for His Presidential Bid at PDP NEC Meeting

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Over a thousand supporters of a former presidential candidate and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, yesterday stormed the venue of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, demanding that he declare interest in the 2027 presidential election.

The jubilant crowd, clad in colorful vests and face caps, carried bold banners and sang solidarity songs in support of the business mogul and politician, describing him as “a credible alternative and a unifier the nation urgently needs at this critical time.”

The rally was coordinated by three major support groups: Hashim Unity Group, led by Hon. Musa Makanda, former Speaker of Bwari Area Council; The Hashims, led by Mr. Sunday Tsado; and Hashim Advocates led by Mallam Abba, former PDP youth leader in the FCT in 1999.

Speaking at the gathering, the group leaders said Dr. Hashim embodies the finest qualities of leadership within the PDP vision, integrity, and a consistent track record of advocacy for democracy and good governance.

They urged the party leadership to emulate his political conduct and prepare him as the PDP flag bearer ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

In a related development, PDP youth leaders from the 36 states of Nigeria had, in the past week, formally welcomed Dr. Hashim to the party. The youths also called on other party leaders to emulate him in his support for the youths of the party as the PDP prepares for 2027.