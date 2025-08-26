Okun Nation Decries Deplorable State of Kabba-Isanlu-Egbe-Ilorin Road

Sunday Okobi

The people of Okun in Kogi State have called on President Bola Tinubu and the state Governor, Usman Ododo, to rescue them from the consequences of the deplorable state of the Kabba-Isanlu-Egbe-Ilorin road.

In an open letter written to President Tinubu, and made available to THISDAY yesterday, the people, under the umbrella of Okun Liberty Association (OLA), lamented the negative effects of the deplorable state of the road, calling on the government to urgently commence its rehabilitation in order to save lives and curb insecurity in the state.

In the letter signed by its President-General, Chief Akere Owoniyi, with the National Assembly and Ministry of Works in copy, the group said: “We, the entire membership of the Okun Liberty Association, a body representing the interests and aspirations of the Okun people of Kogi State, write to you today not just as an association, but as deeply concerned citizens of our beloved nation, with a heavy heart and a fervent plea for your urgent intervention in a matter of critical national importance: the tragic and continued neglect of the Kabba-Isanlu-Egbe-Ilorin Road.”

Describing the road as a national artery in ruins, Chief Owoniyi added: “This 130-kilometre stretch of road, which serves as a vital artery connecting Kogi State to Kwara State and linking the entire North Central region to the Southwest, has been abandoned to disrepair for over a decade. Once a thriving trade and travel route, it has today become a graveyard of commuters, a haven for criminals, and a symbol of national neglect.

“The scale of hardship defies description. This is not simply a road with potholes; it is a catastrophic landscape of collapsed sections, craters, and eroded shoulders. For the ordinary Nigerian farmers, students, traders, and travellers, it is a daily ordeal.”

Lamenting the dire consequences the state of the road has brought to the people , the group said a lot of precious lives have been lost through avoidable accidents almost weekly, as “vehicles overturn, brakes fail, and passengers perish on treacherous terrain. We have buried mothers, fathers, students, and children, innocent lives sacrificed to infrastructure failure.

“Only last month, a commercial bus from Isanlu to Ilorin was ambushed after breaking down in one of the failed sections. Several passengers were abducted, and some lost their lives. These tragedies have become painfully routine.

“It is also a haven for criminality. The impassable state of the road has created isolated pockets where kidnappers and armed robbers operate with impunity. Motorists move in fear, knowing that help from security agencies is delayed by the poor condition of the road.”

It added: “This corridor once enabled farmers to move tons of yams, cassava, and maize to markets in Ilorin, Lagos, Abuja, Lokoja, and beyond. Today, transport costs have doubled, vehicles are constantly damaged, and post-harvest losses have risen alarmingly. It is estimated that farmers in Yagba and Kabba lose produce worth over N5 billion annually because they cannot reach viable markets. Small businesses are collapsing, and poverty deepens daily.”

Owoniyi, however, stated that fixing the road should be seen as a strategic opportunity for national unity and prosperity, adding: “Your Excellency, the Kabba-Isanlu-Egbe-Ilorin Road is not just a regional road, it is a strategic national asset:

“It serves as a major alternative route to the Lokoja-Okene-Abuja highway, easing congestion into the Federal Capital Territory.

“It opens up the North-central and South-west for robust trade, agriculture, and solid mineral evacuation, and it strengthens inter-regional integration, helping to weave together the fabric of our national unity.

In terms of economic and security value, we dare to submit that this road holds more immediate impact for millions than the much-publicised coastal highway.”

The letter, however, noted that: “We therefore, passionately appeal to Your Excellency to direct the immediate inclusion of the Kabba-Isanlu-Egbe-Ilorin Road in the federal government’s emergency rehabilitation programme. Mandate the Federal Ministry of Works and FERMA to commence palliative measures that will make the road motorable while comprehensive reconstruction is planned.

“Mobilise reputable contractors to the site without delay to begin full reconstruction and deploy dedicated security patrols along the corridor to secure commuters until reconstruction is complete.

It also added that this is a call to leadership and legacy, as “your administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda promises infrastructure renewal, security, and prosperity for all Nigerians. Addressing the plight of this road will be a shining testament to that promise.

“History will remember your leadership as the one that restored life to this vital corridor-saving lives, unlocking economic potential, enhancing national security, and reaffirming the faith of millions in Nigeria’s unity and progress.”