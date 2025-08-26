Ohanaeze Opposes Proposed Increase in Salaries for President, Other Public Officials

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has called on President Bola Tinubu and the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to immediately suspend any proposed salary increases for political office holders, including the President, Vice President, Governors, Deputy Governors, and lawmakers.

In a statement by the Deputy President General of the organization, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Ohanaeze urged Tinubu to comply with the 2021 Federal High Court ruling delivered by Justice Chuka Austine Obiozor, which explicitly mandated the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to review and reduce lawmakers’ salaries to reflect Nigeria’s economic realities.

According to Isiguzoro, “The Apex Igbo Socio-Cultural Organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, finds itself compelled to issue a resolute and unvarnished message to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We call upon him to immediately suspend any proposed salary increases for political office holders, including the President, Vice President, Governors, Deputy Governors, and lawmakers.

“To ignore this urgent plea is to risk ensnaring his administration in the traps laid by adversaries, ultimately provoking the backlash and wrathful vengeance of an angry and oppressed populace.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo, with the utmost respect and candor, grounded in the stark realities that confront our nation, urges President Tinubu to comply with the 2021 Federal High Court ruling delivered by Justice Chuka Austine Obiozor.

“This ruling explicitly mandated the Revenue Mobilization and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to review and reduce lawmakers’ salaries to reflect Nigeria’s economic realities.”

He noted that it was imperative to recognise that RMAFC possesses neither the unrestricted constitutional authority nor the statutory mandate to arbitrarily increase the salaries of the President, Vice President, Governors, Deputy Governors, and lawmakers, stressing that such actions represent a gross misuse of RMAFC’s constitutional and statutory mandates.

“The gravity of this situation cannot be overstated. The message must be conveyed unequivocally, irrespective of whose interests may be adversely affected. The RMAFC has ignited a raging fire that, if not extinguished by the presidency, threatens to spiral into uncontrollable rebellion.

“This unrest could provide the opposition with a significant advantage over the federal government. The citizens of Nigeria are both hungry and angry; the federal government’s proposed pay rise for politicians, amidst a soaring cost of living, not only constitutes an affront but also serves as a breeding ground for chaos and anarchy.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo advocates the immediate implementation of the Federal High Court verdict led by Justice Chuka Austine Obiozor, which demands a downward review and slashing of the exorbitant salaries of Nigerian politicians.

“The presidency must exemplify empathy and solidarity with the populace, demonstrating that they too are affected by the stringent economic policies that negatively impact the daily survival of Nigerians,” he said.