  • Tuesday, 26th August, 2025

Makinde Proceeds on One-month Leave Friday, Transmits Power to Deputy 

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan 

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, will on Friday, August 29, proceed on a month leave.

This was contained in a notification letter sent to the state House of Assembly which was read at the plenary on Tuesday.

The letter, read by the Assembly Speaker, Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, is in compliance with Section 190(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which mandates the governor to transmit a written notice to the House before proceeding on leave.

In the letter, Governor Makinde conveyed his request for leave and formally handed over the responsibilities of the office to the Deputy Governor, Mr Bayo Lawal, who will serve as acting governor throughout the vacation period.

“I hereby transmit that during the period indicated above, the Deputy Governor, Barrister Bayo Lawal, shall serve as Acting Governor. I shall resume duty upon my return from vacation on Monday, 29th September 2025,” the letter read in part.

Ogundoyin, while acknowledging the letter, assured the governor of the support of the House for a smooth transition of duties in the absence of the governor. 

He reaffirmed that the House remained committed to constitutional order and the continuity of governance in the state.

With the governor’s formal notification and the Assembly’s affirmation, Lawal is expected to assume full responsibilities of the office from August 29 until Governor Makinde resumes on September 29.

The House will also resume plenary on September 16, 2025.

