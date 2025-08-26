MAGGI Celebrates Women, Culture, Community at August Meeting

MAGGI, the iconic seasoning brand from Nestlé, has once again reinforced its commitment to women and communities in Nigeria by sponsoring the 2025 August Meeting across five South-Eastern states. This year’s edition reached more than 8,100 women across 18 locations throughout August, providing nutrition education, culinary demonstrations, and engaging conversations on family well-being and economic empowerment.

Speaking at the event, MAGGI Category Manager, Nestlé Nigeria, Funmi Osineye, said: “MAGGI has supported the August Meeting for several years, but this celebration comes at a time when women empowerment, food security, and community resilience are more critical than ever. Beyond our products, this partnership allows us to provide women with fresh nutrition insights, new skills, and entrepreneurial support that strengthen families and uplift communities. This edition is not just about continuity, it is about honoring heritage and recognizing the women who shape our society every day.”

For MAGGI, the August Meeting is more than a cultural celebration; it is an opportunity to reinforce its long-standing bond with Nigerian families. Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Lead, Nestlé Nigeria, Victoria Uwadoka, emphasised: “We are proud to support this cherished custom that celebrates the contributions that women make to the socio-economic development of their communities. Partnering with the August Meeting allows us to honor women for the difference they make every day, while demonstrating our commitment to building stronger families and stronger communities.”

The brand brought in Nollywood favorites: Ngozi Nwosu, Blessing Obasi, and Uzo Osimkpa to add vibrancy and cultural flavour to the celebrations. They delighted participants with their presence, embodying the beauty, strength, and creativity of the Igbo woman.