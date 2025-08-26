Lois Andrew Ihwo: Setting New Standards as Bold Entrepreneur, Passionate Humanitarian

From luxury kitchenware to elegant fragrances, Mrs. Lois Andrew Ihwo has carved a powerful space for herself as an entrepreneur and humanitarian. As the founder of Deeutensils and Deescent Global, Uzoma Mba writes that she has set new standards in Nigeria’s lifestyle sector while using her foundation to empower women, support widows, and transform lives across communities.

Mrs. Lois Andrew Ihwo, popularly known as Lola Andy, is a renowned Nigerian entrepreneur and the powerhouse behind two premium lifestyle brands, Deeutensils and Deescent Global.

Born in Bassa, Plateau State, the founder and CEO of Deeutensils & Deescent Global has become a trailblazer in Nigeria’s kitchenware and fragrance industries, setting new standards in luxury, functionality, and innovation.

With a background in Business Administration, Computer Science, and French, Mrs. Andrew blends business intelligence with creative flair. Her journey began with over a decade of public service at the Federal Ministry of Environment. In a bold move, she voluntarily retired to pursue her passion for entrepreneurship, launching Deeutensils more than 15 years ago.

Today, Deeutensils is one of Nigeria’s leading luxury kitchenware brands, with six vibrant branches in Abuja and a clientele that spans celebrities, chefs, and discerning homeowners. Known for exceptional quality and stylish design, the brand also provides professional training for both private and public kitchen managers, contributing to growth in the hospitality and culinary sectors.

She has also forged direct partnerships with reputable factories across Turkey, Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Dubai, and India, sourcing her goods directly from the manufacturers. This strategy not only ensures the authenticity and exclusivity of Deeutensils’ product line but also allows for uniqueness and high-quality designs that cater to the discerning tastes of her clients.

Beyond sourcing, Lois Andrew Ihwo is deeply involved in product development, often conceptualising and producing her own designs to ensure they meet the rigorous standards of luxury and utility that define her brand.

Her meticulous attention to detail extends to marketing and customer service, fostering a strong, loyal customer base largely built on referrals, a testament to her commitment to satisfaction.

Deeutensils has also gone ahead to establish robust logistics networks within Nigeria, guaranteeing 24-hour delivery, and offers efficient international shipping within five to seven working days, catering to a diverse global market. She is unwavering in her commitment to maintaining high standards, consistently providing products of undeniable value and quality, even amidst dynamic market conditions.

In 2024, Mrs. Lois Andrew Ihwo expanded her vision with Deescent Global, a fragrance brand dedicated to enriching living and working spaces. From homes to hotels, offices to vehicles, Deescent Global offers elegant scents that transform everyday environments into memorable experiences.

Her work has earned widespread recognition, including the Abuja Female Entrepreneur of the Year (2024) and a spot among Nigeria’s Top 10 Female CEOs. With hundreds of thousands of followers across social media, Mrs. Andrew is not just building businesses, she’s inspiring a movement of excellence, creativity, and local pride with global appeal.

In the world of philanthropy, she has, through her non-governmental organisation, Dee Ihwo Foundation, touched hundreds of lives in her home state of Plateau and the North Central region of the country.

The foundation has walked the talk in its advocacy for the improved welfare of women and children across communities in Nigeria by training women on how to start and grow their own businesses, in addition to giving them funding to commence the process.

Also, it is lending a hand to widows who are on its payroll as a means of supporting them to live a meaningful life. The organisation has also introduced a scholarship scheme, targeting young but vibrant schoolchildren from poor backgrounds.

In the course of its outreach, the foundation has also paid hospital bills for people, clothed others, visited orphanage homes, and visited persons living with disabilities with some relief materials. It has also supported its long-serving staff with various incentives including cash rewards to boost their morale.

Mrs. Ihwo is indeed the embodiment of a woman with a heart of gold who has passionately impacted the lives of fellow women and children through different programmes of her organisation.

She is happily married to her lovely husband, Mr. Andrew, a marriage blessed with two beautiful kids.