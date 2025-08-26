Lagos Commends Raji’s Strides in Epe, Inaugurates Three Schools

Sunday Ehigiator

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, yesterday commended the member representing Epe federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Wale Raji, for his commitment to grassroots development through the construction of new schools and other constituency projects within his constituency.

Hamzat, represented by the state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Hon. Jamiu Alli-Balogun, made the remarks yesterday while inaugurating three newly built schools in Oko-Abe (Epe Local Government Area), lege (Lekki Local Council Development Area, and Owu-Ikosi (Ikosi-Ejinrin LCDA).

Each of the schools consists of 12 fully furnished classrooms and modern toilet facilities. The events were attended by traditional rulers, political leaders, government officials, and community stakeholders.

The deputy governor described the projects as a remarkable investment in the future of young people in the constituency.

According to him, “These new buildings are more than just bricks and mortar, they are sanctuaries for learning. They represent our commitment to providing a safe and conducive environment for education, free from overcrowding and distractions. These classrooms are a promise, a promise that our children’s future matters to us.”

Hamzat urged teachers and administrators to maximize the facilities for the benefit of students, while encouraging pupils to study hard and pursue excellence.

“A building alone does not make a school; it is the spirit within its walls that truly matters,” he noted.

In his remarks, Hon. Raji said the schools were part of deliberate efforts to ensure that neglected rural and riverine areas receive meaningful development.

“Before now, the allegations were that politicians only show up in remote communities during campaigns and disappear afterwards. But the narrative has changed,” the lawmaker said.

Raji listed previous interventions in his constituency, including solar-powered street lights, roads, bridges to curb flooding, vocational centres, and new classrooms at Oriba Primary School. He emphasized that education remains his top priority.

“When schools are opened, gates to a prison are closed,” he stated.

At the Ilege unveiling, Raji recalled fulfilling earlier requests from the community for transformers, boreholes, and road networks, culminating in the establishment of a new secondary school. Similarly, at Owu-Ikosi, he stressed the need to adequately prepare children for the future through access to quality education.

“These projects are a testament to our resolve to invest in our children and secure their tomorrow,” Raji added.