  • Tuesday, 26th August, 2025

Kaduna Reacts to Abuja-Kaduna Train Derailment, Assures Public of Safety

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has commiserated with victims of Tuesday’s Abuja to Kaduna train derailment and called for calm among the residents.

The derailment, which occurred shortly after the train departed Abuja around 11 a.m., caused panic among the passengers and their families.

A statement in Kaduna by the Commissioner-designate for Information, Malam Ahmed Maiyaki, said the governor had immediately directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and the Ministry of Local Government Affairs to mobilise for the evacuation and profiling of the victims at the accident scene.

He said the victims were receiving appropriate medical attention, while emergency assistance was being extended to stranded passengers.

“The governor has instructed that all necessary support be provided to minimise the impact of this unfortunate incident,” Maiyaki said.

He added that psycho-social support services had also been activated for those affected.

Maiyaki said: “The state government urges residents to remain calm,” assuring the public that the situation was under control.

“Governor Sani sympathises with the passengers and their families and reaffirms his administration’s commitment to the safety and well-being of all residents and visitors,” he said.

Maiyaki added that investigations were ongoing to determine the cause of the derailment, while the state government continued to monitor the situation in collaboration with relevant federal agencies and security operatives. (NAN)

