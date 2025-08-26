INEC Records 66,951 Pre-registrations in Oyo

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Oyo State, Dr Adeniran Tella, has said 66,951 residents participated in the Continuous Voters’ Registration (CVR) pre-registration within one week.

Tella disclosed this on Tuesday in Ibadan during the inauguration of the CVR sensitisation campaign at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collation centre.

He described the figure as impressive, noting it indicates that residents of the state remain eager to participate fully in the democratic process.

The commissioner recalled that the CVR resumed on August 18 with online pre-registration, while physical registration began on August 25.

Tella explained that citizens who turned 18 and pre-registered online, alongside those yet to register, could complete the process at the INEC state office.

He said pre-registration could also be done in any of the 33 local government area offices of the commission.

“It is, however, important to note that already registered voters need not visit the state or LGA offices if they have lost their Permanent Voter Card (PVC).

“If the PVC is defaced, or if voters wish to transfer it from one LGA, ward or state, this can be done online,” he said.

The REC said the processes could be completed via: https://cvr.inecnigeria.org/Public/getStarted.

Tella explained that the essence was to decongest registration centres at the state headquarters and across all 33 INEC local government offices.

He noted that the sensitisation campaign aimed to widely publicise the commencement, procedures and requirements of the CVR.

Tella further stated that the exercise would provide clear, simple and accurate information on registration, transfer procedures, and importantly, collection of Permanent Voter Cards. (NAN)