In One Week, INEC’s Online Pre-registration Hits 1,379,342

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that the nationwide online pre-registration of voters, which commenced on Monday had hit 1,379 342 within one week.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information & Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, in a statement,said physical registration kicked off today in 811 state and local government offices nationwide.

“As promised, the Commission is glad to publish the first weekly update of the exercise by providing details of the registration by state, gender, age, occupation and disability.

“The breakdown of the online pre-registrations shows that 661,846 (47.96 per cent) are male and 717,856 (52.04 per cent) are female.”

Olumekun added that young people between the ages of 18 and 34 constitute the majority of the registrants with 860,286 (62.37 per cent).

He noted that in terms of occupation, 374,534 (27.15 per cent) were students while the figure for persons with disability was 27,089 (1.96 per cent).

Olumekun said the full details had been published on its website and other official platforms for public information.

“Meanwhile, physical registration kicks off today in our 811 State and Local Government offices nationwide.

“This will afford those who prefer the in-person option to register at the centres and those who chose the online pre-registration method to complete their registration.”

The Commission appealed to the public that the ongoing voter registration was only open to Nigerian citizens who were at least 18 years old and who were not registered voters.

Olumekun reiterated that double or multiple registration was a violation of the law.

He, however, said inter-State/FCT and intra-State/FCT transfer of voters as well as the replacement of lost or damaged voters cards were allowed during the CVR.

Olumekun stressed that the exercise would continue for one year until 30th August 2026.

The Commission urged all intending registrants not to wait until the deadline approached when, from experience, the registration centres would be inundated by eleventh hour registrants amid appeals for time extension.