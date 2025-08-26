  • Tuesday, 26th August, 2025

Hamstring Injury Knocks off Saka for One Month

Bukayo Saka is set to miss Arsenal’s game at Liverpool on Sunday as well as England’s World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia next month.

The 23-year-old went off with a hamstring injury in Saturday’s home 5-0  win against Leeds United and it is estimated the forward will be unavailable for up to four weeks.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is doubtful for the match at Anfield as a result of a shoulder injury suffered in the victory against Leeds.

Odegaard looked in pain as he was replaced in the first half of the 5-0 win and the former Real Madrid attacking midfielder is understood to have left Emirates Stadium with his shoulder in a sling.

The Norway playmaker has not yet been ruled out of the game against the Premier League champions and there is optimism at Arsenal that neither the 26-year-old or Saka will be long-term casualties.

There is particular relief regarding Saka, who missed three months of last season with a hamstring injury.

Arsenal have a much deeper pool of attacking talent this season though, having signed Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze this summer.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta also has Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, Ethan Nwaneri and Max Dowman to mitigate the absences of Saka and Odegaard.

