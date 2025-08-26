GCS Launches Innovative Crypto Solution for Nigerians

Kayode Tokede

GCS, a revolutionising company transforming coal ash to high-quality products, have announced AshToken, a cryptocurrency ecosystem dedicated to supporting businesses, users across Nigeria and beyond.

The unveiling of this digital asset coincides with promising market trends.

According to May 2025 data from Statista Market Insights, Nigeria’s cryptocurrency user base is projected to reach 28.69 million by 2026.

Speaking at the official launching ceremony in Lagos, CEO of ASH Token and GCS Fiber, Ato Andoh said that the traditional way of project financing has not been helpful to many, and his quest to find alternative solutions led him to crypto.

The ASH Token ecosystem, according to him, can be very helpful, not just to individuals and businesses but to Nations, to help them raise the capital they need to carry out operations.

He added that crypto is a part of society’s fabric now, “Whether we choose to participate or not, it is not going anywhere and its going to impact us either as a bystander or an active participant and the earlier we get curious and do some research about it and get ourselves plugged into some worthwhile crypto projects like ASH Token, the better it will be for all of us,” Andoh stated.

Nigerian Country Director of Ash Token, Uwem Ekpo emphasised the importance of this project, which has been in the US since 2021 but came to Nigeria in 2023.