Fagbemi: Extending Full Implementation of ACJA to States Will Promote Speedy Trials 

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has stated that the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) has already proven to be a transformative legal framework at the federal level, adding that extending its full application across the states will further deepen respect for human rights, promote speedy trials, and reduce the incidence of prolonged detention.

The minister stated this in Abuja Tuesday during the official unveiling of CLEEN Foundation project, ‘Strengthening Rights-Based Approach to ACJA Frameworks & Advancing Women, Peace & Security Agenda in Nigeria,’ and supported by the Norwegian Embassy.

The AGF stressed that the project is aimed at strengthening justice delivery, enhancing accountability and ensuring that the protection of citizens’ rights remains central to the nation’s justice system.

He revealed that the ACJA is been fully implemented in 12 states of the federation namely, Ekiti, Lagos, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Imo, Enugu, Benue, Plateau, Gombe, Adamawa, Kaduna and Jigawa.

Represented by the Assistant Director in the Ministry, David Emmanuel Kassive, the minister also emphasized the effective operationalization of the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda in five states, Imo, Kaduna, Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa.

According to him, “This speaks to our recognition of the critical role women play in peacebuilding, conflict resolution and the promotion of inclusive governance.

“By institutionalizing the WPS agenda, we are not only strengthening our justice and security frameworks but also ensuring that women’s voices, perspectives and leadership are meaningfully integrated into decision-making processes that affect national peace and stability.”

This project, he said, represents an intersection between justice and peace, rights and security, inclusion and development.

He added that it provides Nigeria with an opportunity to foster collaboration between the justice sector, security institutions, civil society, women’s groups, and the media, all working together towards the shared vision of a Nigeria where justice is accessible, rights are protected, and peace is sustainable.

The Administrator of the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Justice Babatunde Adeniran Adejumo, said that the ACJA is an innovative piece of legislation which identifies the protection of the rights and interests of all those involved in the criminal justice process as one of the core reasons for its enactment.

He stated that through some of its provisions, the Act, which has been domesticated by all 36 states of the federation, promotes the inclusion of women in the justice process, offers equal rights for redress and remedies, and also creates protective measures for victims or witnesses of sexual violence and other crimes such as terrorism, trafficking in persons, and related offences.

Adejumo stressed that the full implementation of the ACJA will, without doubt, chart a course for the actualisation of the WPS Agenda in Nigeria.

The Ambassador of Norway to Nigeria, represented by the Chargé d’Affaires ad interim, Michelle Cecilia Hovi, congratulated CLEEN Foundation on the launch the project.

Noting that Norway is proud to support initiatives that promote peace, justice and inclusive societies, the diplomat stressed that the work of CLEEN Foundation in advancing accountability, good governance and community engagement aligns strongly with Norway’s shared values and its commitment to strengthening democratic institutions.

In his welcome address, the Acting Executive Director of CLEEN Foundation, Peter Maduoma, stated that the project aims to deepen the implementation of ACJA using a rights-based and gender-responsive lens, while also advancing the participation and protection of women in peace and security efforts through the National and State Action Plans on Women, Peace and Security (WPS).