Fadaella Foods  Unveils Chocolate Brands to Mark Anniversary

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Fadaella Foods Limited, maker of the pioneering Fadaella Oatmilk Biscuits, has unveiled a premium chocolate line, branded Fadaella Best Chocs, to mark the 8th anniversary of its flagship biscuit in Nigeria as well as to deepen its role in the snack market.

The new premium brand, launched in four variants: chocolate, coffee, white chocolate, and strawberry, is already making waves and generating buzz nationwide.

Speaking on this milestone in an exclusive interview, the Managing Director of Fadaella Foods Limited, Mr. Peter Igboaka, described the move as both exciting and strategic.

He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to producing and marketing wholesome snack that meets the highest standards of quality, adding that the new variants are “designed to delight Nigerians.

“With the unveiling of this premium chocolate range, the company is not only celebrating eight years of innovation but also reinforcing its dominance in the snack industry.

“This milestone has also attracted reviews and reactions of consumers and some others who have encountered the latest chops.”

Speaking also, a major distributor, Mr. Chijioke Okafor, described the chocolates as “game changers” expected to shake the market with their exceptional quality and taste.

Similarly, a consumer, Mrs. Ijeoma Nwosu, confessed that the new products are the best chocolate products she has ever tasted.

“I buy Fadaella products for my children, and these new chocolate products are the best I’ve seen in the market in recent times,” she stated, expressing and reaffirming her satisfaction with the quality.

Since its entry into the Nigerian market with the flagship Fadaella Oatmilk Biscuits, Fadaella Foods Limited has continued to expand its portfolio, introducing over six additional products, including the popular Fadaella Lollipop. The Oatmilk biscuits, which pioneered a new product segment in the country, remain widely accepted and are now widely distributed nationwide and beyond.