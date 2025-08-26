Delta Community in Atlanta Hosts Deputy Governor, Onyeme

Sunday Ehigiator

The Delta State community in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America(USA) recently held a reception for the visiting Deputy Governor of Delta State, Sir Monday Onyeme, in an evening that blended dialogue, cultural pride, and Diaspora engagement.

According to a statement from the group, the event provided an opportunity for the deputy governor to interact with members of the Nigerian Diaspora, many of whom commended his humility and willingness to exchange ideas openly. Speaking at the event, Onyeme reaffirmed the Delta State Government’s commitment to delivering durable infrastructure and human capital development through Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s “MORE Agenda.”

He highlighted ongoing projects across the state, including the construction of roads and bridges, as well as efforts to expand electricity access to the Ndokwa nation.

“The administration is determined to ensure every Deltan feels the impact of government, both in infrastructure and in growth opportunities,” Onyeme said.

The highlight of the evening was a symbolic presentation of a gift to the deputy governor by Chief Paul Okoku, a former member of the Nigerian Super Eagles squad that won silver at the 1984 African Cup of Nations.

Also in attendance were prominent members of the community, including Professor Juliet Elu of Morehouse College; Chief Collins Odinjor and his wife, Alero; Mr. Raymond Ekurhare; Chief Emeka Chimekwene; Mr. Frederick Ogodo and his wife, Henrietta; Attorney Ani and his wife, Christabel; Mr. Valentine Egbune; Ms. Ndidi Ogwu; Dr. Gerald Dariah (MD); and Mr. Ejiro Ineneji.

The deputy governor, who was accompanied by his wife, Ezinne Catherine Onyeme, and their children, expressed gratitude to the Diaspora community for their support. The reception was hosted by Mr. Kingsley Dike and his wife, Tilda, at their Atlanta residence.

The interactive evening reinforced the strong ties between Delta State’s leadership and its Diaspora, with participants pledging continued collaboration in promoting development back home.