Army Chief, Oluyede, Visits Katsina over Recent Killings, Vows to Flush out Bandits

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has visited Katsina State over the recent killings and vowed to flush out bandits and other criminal elements terrorising the farming communities in the state.

Oluyede, who was in Katsina on operational visit, said the Nigerian Army was committed to ending banditry, insurgency and other criminalities bedevilling Katsina and other states in the North-west region.

In an audience with the acting Governor of the state, Hon. Faruk Lawal and top government officials at the Government House, yesterday, the army chief said he would end the security challenges “as soon as possible.”

He reiterated the Nigerian Army’s unwavering commitment to identifying and neutralising bandit kingpins responsible for widespread violence across Katsina and other Northern states for peace and development to thrive.

Describing the recent bandits’ attack on Mantau community in Malumfashi Local Government Area of the state as unfortunate and sad, Oluyede said the enemies of Katsina were within the state but that they would be eliminated by the troops.

“I am in Katsina State for an operational visit, but I feel it’s important to pay homage to you (acting governor) and the good people of Katsina State.

“It’s important for me to register our collective condolences to the state for the loss of lives recently. It’s quite unfortunate and sad to all of us, but it will galvanise us to do more to secure our people.

“We are here with our resolve that it’s important for us to synergy collectively to face the challenge of insurgency and banditry and see how we can bring it to an end as soon as possible.

“Primarily, I am here to pay homage and seek more support from the state government and the good people of Katsina State in the area of intelligence gathering. The fact is that we are just fighting our own people.

“The enemies are within and it’s important for us to fish out these enemies of the state and see how we can deal with them decisively. We will do more to secure Katsina state and the entirety of Nigerian space.

In his remarks, the acting governor urged the chief of Army staff to deploy more troops and fighting equipment to bandits infested communities in the state.

He admonished residents of the state to accord the Nigeria Army with the needed support and synergy by providing credible intelligence in order to win the ongoing war against the hoodlums.