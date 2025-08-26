AbdulRazaq Lauds  Kwara-born Adama on Historic World Junior Swimming Championships Medal 

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq at the weekend lauded Abdul Jabar Adama, a Kwaran, on his trail-blazing silver medal at the World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships in Romania.

Adama clocked 23.64 seconds to win the medal in the men’s 50m Butterfly event final, making him the first time any Nigerian has won any medal in a global swimming event.

A statement issued in Ilorin by the governor signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye stated that, the win further proves the bonafides of the 17-year-old Adama who recently won two gold medals for Nigeria at the 16th Africa Junior Swimming Championships in Cairo in April and May, 2025.

The statement stated, “We are confident that this is just the start of a career that is destined for the highest honour attainable.

“We wish Adama, the national swimming sensation, a brighter future in good health and amid increasing national and global recognitions.”