  • Tuesday, 26th August, 2025

AbdulRazaq Lauds  Kwara-born Adama on Historic World Junior Swimming Championships Medal 

Featured | 1 hour ago

Hammed Shittu  in Ilorin 

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq at the weekend lauded Abdul Jabar Adama, a Kwaran, on his trail-blazing silver medal at the World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships in Romania. 

Adama clocked 23.64 seconds to win the medal in the men’s 50m Butterfly event final, making him the first time any Nigerian has won any medal in a global swimming event. 

A statement issued in Ilorin by the governor signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye stated that, the win further proves the bonafides of the 17-year-old Adama who recently won two gold medals for Nigeria at the 16th Africa Junior Swimming Championships in Cairo in April and May, 2025. 

The statement  stated, “We are confident that this is just the start of a career that is destined for the highest honour attainable.

“We wish Adama, the national swimming sensation, a brighter future in good health and amid increasing national and global recognitions.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.