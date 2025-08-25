Vitel Partners SLOT to Expand SIM Card Distribution Nationwide

Agnes Ekebuike

Vitel Wireless Limited, Nigeria’s first licensed Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO), has announced a strategic partnership with SLOT Systems Limited to enhance the distribution of its SIM cards and mobile services across the country.

The announcement was made during a press conference in Lagos, where the Managing Director of Vitel Wireless, Chudi Nwabueze, emphasised the importance of the collaboration in bridging Nigeria’s connectivity gap. He described the partnership as a convergence of shared values and a mutual commitment to making innovative and affordable mobile solutions more accessible to Nigerians.

“Today, we are proud to announce our strategic partnership with SLOT Systems Limited, a household name built on trust, quality, and nationwide reach. At Vitel Wireless, our purpose is clear, to transform connectivity in Nigeria through innovation, affordability, and seamless access,” Nwabueze said.

According to him, the new alliance with SLOT will leverage the retail giant’s expansive presence across Nigeria, enabling users to purchase, register, and top-up their Vitel Wireless SIM cards in their local communities with ease. He added that the initiative goes beyond product distribution; it is centered on empowering Nigerians through improved access to mobile connectivity