  • Monday, 25th August, 2025

Vitel Partners SLOT to Expand SIM Card Distribution Nationwide

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Agnes Ekebuike

Vitel Wireless Limited, Nigeria’s first licensed Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO), has announced a strategic partnership with SLOT Systems Limited to enhance the distribution of its SIM cards and mobile services across the country.

The announcement was made during a press conference in Lagos, where the Managing Director of Vitel Wireless, Chudi Nwabueze, emphasised the importance of the collaboration in bridging Nigeria’s connectivity gap. He described the partnership as a convergence of shared values and a mutual commitment to making innovative and affordable mobile solutions more accessible to Nigerians.

“Today, we are proud to announce our strategic partnership with SLOT Systems Limited, a household name built on trust, quality, and nationwide reach. At Vitel Wireless, our purpose is clear, to transform connectivity in Nigeria through innovation, affordability, and seamless access,” Nwabueze said.

According to him, the new alliance with SLOT will leverage the retail giant’s expansive presence across Nigeria, enabling users to purchase, register, and top-up their Vitel Wireless SIM cards in their local communities with ease. He added that the initiative goes beyond product distribution; it is centered on empowering Nigerians through improved access to mobile connectivity

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.