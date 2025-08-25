Tinubu Courts South-east, Says No Govt Has Done More for Igbo People 

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu at the weekend sought the support of people from Nigeria’s South-east region, stressing that no administration has been so good to the people from that part of the country than his government.

Tinubu spoke on the occasion of the celebration of the Silver Jubilee of the throne of the traditional ruler of Amaifeke community and Chairman of the Imo State Council of Traditional Institutions, His Royal Majesty, E.C Okeke, Ezeudo II of Amaifeke Ancient Kingdom, in Orlu Local Government.

At the event which held at the Eze Imo Palace, Owerri, Tinubu who was represented by the Minister of Works, David Umahi, reiterated his unwavering commitment to inclusive economic prosperity for all sections of the nation.

The president’s representative, a statement from Umahi’s spokesman, Uchenna Orji, said, used the opportunity to solicit for the unalloyed support and solidarity of the people of South-east to the current administration.

“He asked for unanimous support for the re-election of President Tinubu come 2027,noting that the South-east has not had it this good in terms of inclusiveness in the economic and political landscape of the nation,” the statement added.

It quoted him as congratulating the monarch on his long and eventful 25 years of royal reign and described him as a man of profound integrity and a leadership asset not only to Imo State but also to the entire South-east and the nation.

He stated that the people of South-east have a pride of place in his agenda of rebuilding Nigeria and making the country the pride of the continent of Africa.

Besides, he made reference to the new trajectory of ‘road infrastructure transformation’ being witnessed in all the parts of the South-east.

These, he said, include the Onitsha-Enugu road, Owerri-Aba road, Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, Enugu-Abakaliki dualisation, Calabar-Ebonyi-Benue-Nasarawa-Abuja project, bridges, among others.

In his remarks, the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, expressed pleasure with the presence of the dignitaries who graced the occasion, especially the representative of the President.

He offered the congratulations of the governors of the South-east to the traditional ruler, who is also the Chairman of the South East Council of Traditional Rulers.

He commended him for the leadership and capacity he has shown in coordinating and directing the affairs of the traditional institutions in South-east, describing him as a royal father who embodies the finest traditional leadership and who serves his people with humility and integrity.