TikTok for Artists Launches in Nigeria

Vanessa Obioha

Following its global debut earlier in the year, TikTok for Artists officially launched in Nigeria today. In a statement, the online video platform said the rollout reaffirmed its investment in the African music industry.

The new all-in-one insights platform is designed to provide artists, their labels, and their teams with the data and tools they need to better understand their music performance, audience, and fan engagement on TikTok, helping them promote their work and drive success on and off the platform. With daily-updated dashboards and comprehensive analytics, TikTok for Artists offers unprecedented access to transparent, actionable data providing insights on how music and content are performing, and how fans are interacting with it.

It delivers detailed song performance insights, including views, posts, and creator engagements per track, along with granular post performance metrics that cover views, likes, comments, shares, and post completion rates. Artists can also view follower insights, offering a demographic breakdown of the audience by gender, age, and language.

Beyond analytics, TikTok for Artists provides a wealth of educational resources, including step-by-step guides to the platform’s tools and features, as well as support and resources designed to help artists build a sustainable, long-term music career.

In addition, the platform officially introduced the Pre-Release tool which will enable artists to create campaigns for upcoming albums and allow fans to pre-save directly to their preferred streaming platform, such as Spotify or Apple Music.

Speaking on the expansion, Toyin Mustapha, Head of Music Partnerships, UK, Ireland, and SSA at TikTok, said: “TikTok has always been a key space for music discovery and promotion across Africa. With the launch of TikTok for Artists in Nigeria, we’re giving artists and their teams access to insights that can help them engage their fans in more meaningful ways and grow their careers globally.”

“This platform is about putting powerful, transparent data in the hands of creators so they can make smarter decisions and connect with the global TikTok community,” he added.

Only artists with a certified TikTok Artist Account can use the new tool, and they can also grant access to their managers and label teams, ensuring that the right people have the insights they need to plan effective campaigns.