SuperSport Forges Landmark Partnership with African KnockOut to Elevate Pan-African MMA

In a significant moment for combat sports across Africa, SuperSport, Africa’s leading sports broadcaster, is thrilled to announce a landmark partnership with African KnockOut (AKO) — the continent’s premier Pan-African MMA promotion.

This powerful alliance is set to usher in a new era for mixed martial arts on the continent, enhancing fan engagement, expanding storytelling opportunities, and creating dynamic platforms for brand activation.

Founded by Kamaru Usman, Africa’s first UFC world champion and AKO President, African KnockOut has grown into a significant platform showcasing elite African MMA talent from over 21 countries.

With SuperSport now serving as the exclusive linear broadcaster across Sub-Saharan Africa, this partnership positions AKO to reach broader audiences and become a key offering within SuperSport’s diverse sports portfolio.

SuperSport is excited by the vision shared by Kamaru Usman, AKO President and Co-Founder, who stated, “This partnership isn’t just about building a platform — it’s about unlocking the full potential of African MMA.”

“It’s about inspiring a new generation of champions and creating a homegrown ecosystem that can rival the best in the world. There is no better partner for this Pan-African expansion than SuperSport — their reach, reputation, and deep connection to African audiences make them the perfect match for our vision at AKO,” Usman added.

This strategic alliance will see SuperSport and AKO collaborate to deliver a dynamic broadcast experience, encompassing:

Live fight nights, compelling feature content, and episodic storytelling centred on AKO athletes.

Territorial fight card design aimed at engaging local fan bases across SuperSport’s key African markets.

Extensive promotional integration, including weigh-ins, open workouts, and behind-the-scenes access, to drive multi-platform visibility.

SuperSport believes AKO’s fresh, culturally attuned brand of MMA will offer compelling content for our viewers.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Kamaru Usman and AKO. His vision aligns perfectly with SuperSport’s mission to deliver world-class sports content to African audiences and provide a robust platform for African talent,” said SuperSport CEO Rendani Ramovha.

As a prominent figure and the global face of AKO, Usman brings significant authenticity and star power to this partnership.

For brands, this alliance creates a compelling and culturally resonant platform on SuperSport to connect with audiences continent-wide.

Jeremy Bean, AKO Partnerships Director, added, “This is a defining moment for Pan-African MMA. With SuperSport’s backing, we are confident in delivering the scale, compelling storytelling, and commercial reach needed to elevate African MMA to a global stage.”

African KnockOut (AKO) is a Pan-African MMA promotion dedicated to spotlighting the continent’s elite combat athletes. It aims to unite African talent and build the future of African combat sports, staging events across multiple African cities.