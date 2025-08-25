  • Monday, 25th August, 2025

Polaris Bank, NCF Partner on Tree-planting to  Combat Carbon Emissions 

Business | 18 seconds ago

Polaris Bank has partnered with the Nigeria Conservation Foundation (NCF) to launch a tree-planting initiative in Rivers State. 

The exercise, held at Bodo City Girls Secondary School in Gokana Local Government Area, is part of efforts to combat carbon emissions and promote sustainable environmental practices.

Speaking at the event, Polaris Bank’s Divisional Head for South-South, Mr. Raphael Abiaziem, represented by Mr. EjikeAroh, Business Development Manager of Garrison Branch,underscored the project’s importance in advancing the Bank’s sustainability agenda. He said the initiative aligns with the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration and reinforces the Bank’s commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) priorities.

“This project is not just about planting trees; it is about safeguarding our environment, reducing carbon footprint, and raising awareness on climate action,” Abaziem stated. “By planting fruit-bearing and economic trees, we are helping communities build resilience, improve food security, and restore degraded ecosystems.”

NCF Field Officer, Mr. Alex Jorbedom, highlighted the significance of planting fruit-bearing trees, noting that they will provide shade, serve as windbreakers, and produce edible fruits for both students and the host community.

“We are targeting 500 trees in this school, including avocado and native pear. Each tree has been planted with protective mesh, and we will return to create further awareness so the students appreciate their value and care for them properly,” Jorbedomsaid

