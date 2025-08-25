Ondo Commissioner Lauds Remi Tinubu, Gov Aiyedatiwa, Wife for Empowering Women

Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development in Ondo State, who is also also the State Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), Dr. Seun Osamaye, has expressed deep appreciation to the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for her unwavering dedication to the empowerment of women, particularly through the impactful programmes of the Renewed Hope Initiative.

Speaking on the recent empowerment initiatives implemented in Ondo State, Hon. Osamaye commended the First Lady for her compassionate leadership and the positive impact her programmes have had on women across various communities.

She noted that many women, especially widows, small-scale business owners, and vulnerable groups, have received meaningful support that is helping them achieve economic independence and improved quality of life.

The Commissioner also lauded the wife of the Ondo State Governor, Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa, for her steadfast commitment to women’s welfare and continuous advocacy for their rights and development. She described Mrs. Aiyedatiwa as a strong pillar of support for women across the state.

Hon. Osamaye further extended her appreciation to Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa for his numerous pro-women initiatives, which she described as “noble and transformative.”

These include support for female entrepreneurs through grants and training, expanded access to healthcare for pregnant women and nursing mothers, promotion of girl-child education, and sustained efforts in combating gender-based violence.

She also acknowledged the Governor’s efforts to include more women in political appointments and key decision-making roles within the state.

“These initiatives by His Excellency have brought real change to the lives of our women,” Hon. Osamaye stated. “His commitment to building an inclusive and supportive environment for women is not only commendable, it is historic.”

She assured Governor Aiyedatiwa of the unwavering support of all girls and women in Ondo State, saying they recognize and deeply appreciate his efforts.

“On behalf of all the women and girls in Ondo State, I express our heartfelt gratitude to the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, to the wife of our Governor, Chief (Mrs.) Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa, and to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa. Your collective support is changing lives, and we are solidly behind you as partners in progress.”

Hon. Osamaye reaffirmed her ministry’s commitment to ensuring that every woman in Ondo State has access to opportunities, resources, and the necessary support to live a fulfilled life.

She pledged to continue working closely with the Renewed Hope Initiative and other relevant bodies to drive sustainable development and empowerment for women across the state.