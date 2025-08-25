NCDMB Hosts Book Reading With Ex-PUNCH Editor, Oketola, Author of The Catalyst

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) held the second edition of its Book Reading Series on Wednesday at the Nigerian Content Tower, Swali, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, featuring veteran journalist and former Editor of The PUNCH, Mr. Dayo Oketola.

Oketola captivated the audience with readings from his new book, The Catalyst: Nigerian Tech Evolution Through a Journalist’s Lens, a compelling 352-page exploration of Nigeria’s telecommunications journey, technological transformation, and digital inclusion efforts.

The event drew a diverse crowd of book lovers, students, writers, and industry professionals, who were also treated to spoken word performances that enriched the atmosphere of intellectual and creative engagement.

In his welcome address, Dr. Obinna Ezeobi, General Manager of the Corporate Communications Division at the NCDMB, reaffirmed the Board’s commitment to educational advancement and capacity development across Nigeria’s oil and gas industry and its linked sectors. He cited the establishment of Centres of Excellence in universities and sponsorship of academic competitions as part of NCDMB’s broader educational strategy.

Oketola’s book blends personal narrative with rigorous industry analysis, tracing Nigeria’s tech evolution from the introduction of GSM in 2001 to the dynamic ecosystem of today. The book documents how bold policy reforms and private sector participation unlocked over $70 billion in investment and created more than 500,000 jobs.

Through case studies and first-hand accounts, it highlights the transformative role of mobile technology, fintech, and digital infrastructure across sectors such as agriculture, education, and healthcare.

Speaking to journalists after the session, Oketola addressed the book’s critical tone regarding some regulatory agencies, particularly in its examination of the NigComSat-1R, the government-owned communication satellite. He clarified that while his work does critique institutional shortcomings, the reading event was not intended as a platform to cast aspersions on any specific government agency.

“Enough feathers have been ruffled already,” Oketola said. “But the focus of today’s gathering is a literary one, not a political commentary. This isn’t a platform to criticise NigComSat or any agency. That said, journalists must ruffle feathers; it’s part of the job.”

The book also delves into digital inclusion, shedding light on the marginalisation of vulnerable groups, including persons with disabilities and women. It calls for equitable access to technology and greater representation in shaping Nigeria’s digital future.

In addressing governance, The Catalyst: Nigerian Tech Evolution Through a Journalist’s Lens, explores both the achievements and failures of regulatory frameworks and the broader policy environment. It provides an in-depth analysis of strategic planning, regulatory oversight, and the future of Nigeria’s digital economy, especially in areas such as broadband penetration, infrastructure expansion, and the introduction of 5G technology.

Representing the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, Dr. Ezeobi, was accompanied by senior staff, including Mr. Teleola Oyeleke, Supervisor, Media; Mr. Teddy Bai, Supervisor, Government Relations; Mr. Manfred Onisodemuya, Media Officer; and other members of the Board.

The Catalyst: Nigerian Tech Evolution Through a Journalist’s Lens is being hailed as a valuable resource for stakeholders in ICT, public policy, academia, and journalism.

With its rich blend of storytelling, data, and social commentary, it is considered a must-read for anyone seeking to understand the intersection of technology, governance, and social impact in Nigeria.