Gospel Artiste, Princess Anne Inyang, Returns With Hit Single ‘You’re the Sunshine’

Foremost Nigerian gospel singer, acclaimed for the 1996 masterpiece “Akanam Nkwe”, Princess Anne Inyang, is set to drop a hit single “You’re the Sunshine.”

The track, rendered in both Ibibio and English, is a fusion of the familiar and the fresh, blending highlife rhythms, talking drum symphonies, and contemporary production that bridges generations of listeners.

In a recent chat with newsmen, the ace singer said the highly anticipated song will be released on August 30 on major music streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, itune, YouTube Music, among others .

According to Princess Anne ,by infusing remixes with vibrant percussion and modern African sounds, she seeks to connect with audiences both young and older, without losing the melodic heart and lyrical weight that made her a household name over the years.

“I want to bring back the old way where gospel songs were known not just for rhythm, but for the power of their message,” she said.

Earlier in June 2025, she organised a huge live concert in Akwa Ibom State, particularly to raise funds towards the foundation and record new songs. Her new single, “You’re the Sunshine,” is one of those songs recorded, with the same depth of message that defined her earlier classics, with a focus on God’s love and faithfulness.

The brand new single and upcoming album promises to deliver new material while also reintroducing reimagined versions of her beloved hits.

The Akwa Ibom –born Gospel music maestro came to limelight in 1996 when she released “Akanam Nkwe”— the very first Ibibio language song to break into the mainstream music, becoming not only a nationwide anthem, but also a celebrated tune on global, stage echoing Akwa Ibom culture and language to the world.

The young gospel artiste then rewrote Nigeria’s music history with a song that no one expected to travel beyond the walls of her community, but became a timeless anthem in churches, high profile events and concert halls.

Other songs originally written by her and popularly palyed worldwide are, “Things are getting better”, “God cannot lie”, “My Helper o!”, “You are worthy Lord,” and “ floodgates” to mention but a few.

These choruses remain timeless staples in choirs’ repertoires, sung effortlessly by congregations week after week.

In many ways, Princess Anne’s songs helped shape the sound of modern Nigerian gospel music, where worship and praise to God meet deep cultural identity.

However, to many, especially those who have not been following her work online, the Gospel music Princess had ‘stepped back from the spotlight.’

She however explained that her perceived break from music was not out of weariness, but due to relocation first to the USA and later to Canada. She had to adapt, make a living in order to fund the music, as she is not on any label in particular, a situation not peculiar to her only but to most immigrants.

According to her, “I had to strategize and adapt to a rapidly changing music landscape. The digital revolution came with opportunities and challenges.”

Away from the music stage, she poured her heart and time into humanitarian work through St. Anne’s Care Foundation, a charity she founded to serve the underserved communities in Nigeria and parts of Canada.

The foundation has organised free medical outreaches in remote villages across Nigeria, offering vital healthcare, food relief, clothing, and support for the elderly, children, and women. For Princess Anne, music and service have always been inseparable — both tools for healing and hope.

Her journey from breaking cultural barriers in the 1990s to returning with global sounds in 2025 is a reminder that true artistry never fades; it only evolves.

As she takes this bold step into a new chapter, Princess Anne Inyang stands both as a legend of Nigerian gospel music and as a resilient artiste/ Gospel music minister, determined to keep her voice relevant for this generation.