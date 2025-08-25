Benue Assembly Speaker Resigns, Replaced by Suspended Deputy Whip

George Okoh in Makurdi

Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Hon. Hyacinth Dajoh, yesterday resigned his position, two days after he suspended four members of the legislature, including the Deputy Whip, Alfred Emberga.

It was learnt that Dajoh fell out with Governor Hyacinth Alia recently when he insisted that some top government officials, including the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Chairman, Comfort Adagba, be suspended for six months for insubordination.

Though the governor suspended Adagba for one month, the plot was thereafter said to have thickened to impeach the former speaker, Dajoh.

But in his resignation letter, Dajoh said he relinquished his position in good faith and in the interest of the state, pledging to remain committed to his legislative duties.

In an emergency meeting presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Lami Ogenyi, Sunday evening, the house recalled the suspended Emberga and elected him as the new speaker.

Emberga who represents Makurdi North State Constituency was recalled and re-admitted alongside three other members. The motion to recall him was moved by the Majority Leader, Tiseer Saater, and seconded by Peter Ipusu, representing Katsina-Ala West.

The motion to elect the new speaker was moved by Douglas Akya representing Makurdi South and seconded by Abu James, representing Apa constituency.

In his acceptance speech, the new speaker said he acknowledged the weight of the office and the expectations of Benue people, who look up to the House to make sound laws, provide effective oversight, and quality representation.

“I wish to sincerely appreciate my predecessor, Rt. Hon. Aondona Dajoh, for his service and commitment to the progress of this House and to the people of Benue State. His decision to resign, though, may be difficult, reflects his courage and respect for the institution of the legislature. We shall continue to build on the foundation he has laid as we move forward together.

“To my esteemed colleagues, I assure you that this leadership will be anchored on inclusiveness, fairness, and respect for diverse opinions. The House under my watch will work harmoniously with the executive and judiciary, while maintaining our independence, in line with the principle of separation of powers. Together, we shall ensure that the dignity and integrity of this Assembly is upheld at all times,” he stated.

Embarga called on all members to join hands with him in unity of purpose to ensure that good laws and good governance of the state are made.

“Our people are yearning for development, peace, and good governance. It is our duty to rise above personal interests and partisan divides, to make laws that will improve lives, strengthen institutions, and advance the overall progress of Benue state,” he said.