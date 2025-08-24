Tell Ogoni Story the Right Way, HYPREP Tells Youths 

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

A call has gone to Ogoni youths to ensure that Ogoni stories are told and heard in the right way.

The call was made by a Project Coordinator, Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey, at the closing ceremony of a training of 100 Ogoni youths in Creative Arts at the Theatre Arts Department, University of Port Harcourt by the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP).

Zabbey urged the beneficiaries of the training to use the skills acquired to ensure that the Ogoni stories are told and heard in the right way.

The trainees, who had completed a four-month training in script writing, film production and make-up are beneficiaries of the HYPREP sustainable livelihood programme aimed at providing high demand skills to Ogoni youths in the lucrative creative arts and entertainment industry.

Zabbey, while describing the Creative Arts Training as well as other programmes and interventions as HYPREP’s strategic sustained effort to create alternative sources of livelihood, said: “Targeted capacity building for Ogoni youths and women remains a central strategy in HYPREP’s livelihood restoration and improvement efforts.

“Our goal is to reach every part of the Ogoni community and ensure that no group or talent pool is left behind. This training is a deliberate step to empower young people who aspire to make their mark in the creative and entertainment industry.”

While commending the trainees for producing four short films within the training period, one of which was premiered at the ceremony, Dirty Festival, the project coordinator stated that the training would serve as a springboard into the industry, enable them earn a living, become entrepreneurs, open new doors opportunities for themselves and communities.

The three other movies are Open Pain, Bomu and Green War.

He enjoined them to utilise their skills and platforms to promote civic responsibility, peace and environmental sustainability, urging them to ensure that Ogoni is heard in the right way, speak for HYPREP and highlight the progress being made in implementing the recommendations of the UNEP Report.

Other speakers at the event, including the Director, Technical Services of HYPREP, Prof. Damian-Paul Aguiyi; Dr Ovunda Ihunwo, Head of Department, Theatre Arts Department, Uniport; Chief Douglas Experience, Project Manager; Halibiz Consult Ltd and Mrs Josephine Nzidee, Head, Sustainable Livelihood of HYPREP, all applauded HYPREP for the training and charged the trainees to maximise the opportunity.

Trainees were later presented Certificate of Participation.

With the wrapping up of the Creative Arts training of the 100, HYPREP has trained 230 Ogoni youths in high demand skill sets including Seafaring (100) and Aviation (30).

The project will, this year, commence training in other skill areas including Mechatronic, Aviation, Full-Stack Development, Commercial Diving, Underwater Welding and Geographic Information Systems (GIS). Still in the offing is the training for Ogoni Persons Living with Disabilities in five skill sets — Fish farming, Basic Computer Skills, Photography, Fashion and Design and Shoemaking — in line with their Needs Assessment and HYPREP’s policy of inclusivity.