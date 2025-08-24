Returnees, New Comers Light up NPFL With Excitements 

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Returnee clubs to the Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL), Warri Wolves and Wikki Tourists have given signals they are not ack to the Nigerian topflight to make up the numbers following the brilliant form with which they both won their opening games yesterday.

Similarly, newly promoted teams, Barau FC and Kun Khalifat, also got results on the opening day fixtures.

At the Mohammad Dikko Stadium In Katsina, Warri Wolves handled by Napoleon Aluma, snatched their first maximum three points from their game of the season against hosts Katsina United.

A late winner by Igbunnu Evwiehurhoma handed the Delta team full points away in Katsina.

Wiki Tourists who are making their return to the top league just like Warri Wolves also snatched maximum points at home against neighbors Plateau United by the same 1-0 scoreline.

Another new comers, Barau FC, the baby team of Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau I. jibrin, also opened their topflight account with a brilliant goalless draw with two-time CAF Champions League winners, Enyimba of Aba in Kano.

Bayelsa United completed the beautiful opening day with away 0-1 win in Ibadan against Shooting Stars. Kehinde Malik Lawal gave Bayelsa the winner after half an hour in front of restless Oluyole Warriors fans.

Elsewhere, El Kanemi Warriors stopped Bendel Insurance 2-0 while Abia Warriors pipped Kano Pillars 1-0. Kwara United drew 0-0 at home with Ikorodu City.

Earlier on Friday, league champions Remo Stars were held 1-1 by last season’s runners-up Rivers United in Abeokuta. Remo’s home ground in Ikenne is undergoing refurbishment ahead of their campaign in the CAF Champions League.

RESULTS

NPFL

Abia’War 1-0 K’Pillars

Barau FC 0-0 Enyimba

El Kanemi 2-0 Insurance

Katsina 0-1 Warri Wolves

Kwara 0-0 Ikorodu City

Rangers 0-0 Kun Khalifa

Shooting 0-1 Bayelsa

Wikki 1-0 Plateau

Premier League

Cry’Palace 1-1 N’Forest

Everton 2-0 Brighton

Fulham 1-1 Man Utd