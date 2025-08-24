Oborevwori Sues for Calm as Itsekiri, Urhobo Youths Clash in Warri, Scores Injured

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has called for caution and restraint, following reports of a violent clash between Itsekiri and Urhobo youths in Warri South Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

THISDAY gathered that many people suffered injuries yesterday as youths from the two ethnic groups clashed over alleged claim of territorial ownership in Warri.

The first incident occurred at about 5.30 pm around the popular Ibo market/Okere road when some Itsekiri youths were allegedly attacked by youths from Agbara, an Urhobo community.

THISDAY gathered last night that a similar fracas, for the same reason, occurred at about the same time at Okere market, a border area between Itsekiri and Urhobo communities.

It was learnt that dangerous weapons, including cutlasses, clubs and guns were allegedly deployed by the warring youths from both sides.

Socio-economic activities were paralyzed as stores at the ever-busy areas were hurriedly shut while residents locked themselves indoors.

Operatives of the Nigeria Police and the Nigerian Army had a herculean task bringing the situations under control.

Reacting to the clash, Governor Oborevwori, last night called for caution and restraint.

The governor, in a statement, issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, appealed to residents and other stakeholders in the oil city to shun all actions capable of disrupting the existing peace and stability in the area.

He assured that his administration remained committed to revitalising infrastructure in Warri, stressing that peace was crucial to unlocking the city’s huge economic potential and sustaining ongoing development efforts.

“We appeal to all stakeholders to support our efforts in revitalising infrastructure in Warri and avoid all acts capable of truncating the current peace in the oil-rich city” the governor said.

Governor Oborevwori urged community leaders, youth groups, and opinion leaders to work together in fostering understanding, unity, and peaceful coexistence among the various ethnic groups.

He reiterated his administration’s resolve to promote inclusive governance and equitable development across the state and assured that security agents were on ground to maintain peace and order.

