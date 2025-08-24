National Assembly’s Unending Scandals

A recent revelation by a member of the House of Representatives from Jigawa State, Ibrahim Usman Auyo, that federal lawmakers are often required to pay between ₦1million and ₦3million before they can present motions, bills, or petitions on the floor of the National Assembly, has added to the many scandals that have hit the 10th National Assembly since it was inaugurated in 2023.

In a widely circulated video, Auyo argued that this financial hurdle detracts from the core purpose of legislation, which should be centered on public interest rather than personal or political gain.

Auyo made in response to criticism from his constituents regarding the effectiveness of legislative processes. He denied claims that lawmakers present motions based solely on the demands of their constituents.

As he explained, “Even the bills and petitions are paid for. You have to pay ₦3 million, ₦2 million, or ₦1 million for it to be read on the floor of the House. After you read the bill, you have to lobby over 360 lawmakers to support that the bill be considered”.

Though the National Assembly has long been dogged by accusations of corruption, budget padding, and monetisation of legislative actions, the allegations by Auyo is a new revelation of the malfeasance in the third arm of government.

In response to Auyo’s claims, the House quickly issued a rebuttal, labelling his statements as both baseless and irresponsible. It warned that the lawmaker would be referred to its Committee on Ethics and Privileges if he fails to substantiate claims.

Not wanting the issue to be swept under the carpet, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), has called on Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, to urgently refer the allegations to the relevant anti-corruption agencies for investigation and prosecution.

On its part, the Executive Director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Auwal Rafsanjani, noted that the allegation showed how entrenched corruption has become in the country.

The idea that lawmakers may have to “lobby” or even pay to get their voices heard on critical national issues is evidence of massive corruption in the National Assembly.