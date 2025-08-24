Mob Attack: Kwara Vows to Bring Perpetrators to Book

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State government has said that efforts are in top gear with law enforcement agencies to bring the killers of a woman, Khadijah, who was mistaken for a kidnapper in the state, to book.

THISDAY reports that a mob had on Thursday, at Ipata Market area of Ilorin, the state capital, attacked a woman later identified by the police as a vagabond to stupor, following the suspicion that she was a kidnapper.

The woman later died the same day at the General Hospital, Ilorin from the injuries she sustained during the mob attack.

A statement issued in Ilorin by the state Commissioner for Social Development, Dr Mariam Nnfatima Imam, stated that the state government would bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book so as to serve a deterrent to others.

Imam warned members of the public against taking the law into their hands, advising them to always report suspected individuals to the appropriate authorities for prosecution.

She condemned the jungle justice meted out to the deceased, describing the act as incivility and barbaric.

The commissioner further emphasised the state government’s commitment to protecting the rights of every resident and maintained that the government would not tolerate any act of rascality and illegality capable of threatening the existing peace and harmony across the state.

She, therefore, warned residents to desist from taking laws into their hands, stressing that anyone who engages in such acts will face the full wrath of the law.

Imam commiserated with the family of the victim of the jungle justice, saying: “The state government is working tirelessly with the law enforcement agencies to bring the perpetrators to book.”

She also called on residents not to panic, but to support the state government by providing necessary information to security agencies to surmount the security challenges in some parts of the state.

Meanwhile, the family of the victim of the jungle justice, had on Friday demanded justice for her.

The family claimed that the deceased had been battling a severe mental illness for decades.

“She was not a criminal, she was only sick. She battled with brain illness for many years. Sometimes, she would go out to beg for money just to feed herself and her children before returning home.

“We, her family, tried all we could to support her. It is very painful that people mistook her condition for criminality and ended her life in such a cruel manner,” a sister of the victim said.

She condemned the mob action, calling on Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, President Bola Tinubu, and relevant security agencies to intervene and ensure that those behind Khadijah’s killing were arrested and prosecuted.