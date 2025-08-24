Join Obi in Opposition Coalition, ADC Replies Datti Baba-Ahmed, Reaffirms Commitment to Unite against APC

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has told the Labour Party’s vice-presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed, that his party’s presidential candidate in the same general election, Mr. Peter Obi, was committed to the opposition coalition and urged him to join the former Anambra State governor.

ADC described Baba-Ahmed’s criticism of the opposition coalition as “personal opinions” that did not reflect the ADC’s position.

In a statement signed by the party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Jackie Wayas, the ADC reaffirmed its commitment to unite opposition forces against the All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of the 2027 general election.

Baba-Ahmed, during a television interview on Friday, accused the opposition coalition of “deceiving Nigerians” and claimed that the coalition was incapable of rescuing the nation from underdevelopment.

He also expressed his intention to run alongside Obi in 2027.

But in a swift reaction, the ADC stressed that the opposition coalition remains a collective effort aimed at presenting a credible alternative to President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The statement noted that the coalition brought together prominent leaders such as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former governor Nasir El-Rufai, Senator David Mark, Rauf Aregbesola, Rotimi Amaechi, and Obi.

These leaders, the ADC explained, united after wide consultations to put national interest above partisan divides and to provide competent and compassionate leadership.

The party recalled that Obi, a key figure in the coalition, had publicly endorsed the ADC as the platform for the 2027 elections.

According to the ADC, Obi had also emphasised the coalition’s commitment to working together to deliver capable and compassionate leadership that prioritises the welfare of Nigerians.

Obi, the party said, had also stressed that no single group can change Nigeria alone and called for unity to dismantle the structures of poverty and insecurity, insisting that a new Nigeria is possible.

The ADC clarified that Senator Baba-Ahmed’s remarks were strictly his own.

“Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed’s assertions are his personal opinions and do not reflect the position of the ADC or its coalition partners,” Wayas stated.

The party also extended an olive branch to him, describing him as a respected voice and urging him to join the coalition.

“Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed is a respected voice who has always stood for integrity and justice. Since the coalition is a collective effort that requires the strength and skills of all patriots, we sincerely hope he comes on board to contribute to this shared vision for a better Nigeria,” Wayas added.

Reiterating its mission to unite the opposition around a transformative agenda, the ADC called on Nigerians to rally behind it in the task of rescuing the nation.

“Nigerians deserve clarity and unity in the pursuit of a better future. Let us rally behind the ADC and rescue Nigeria,” the statement added