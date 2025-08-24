  • Sunday, 24th August, 2025

It’s Cameroon, Mali  Afrobasket  2025 Final!

Sport | 17 seconds ago

Angola beat Cameroon 74-73, qualifying for the FIBA AfroBasket Final for the first time since 2015.

When it seemed all but over, Angola made a comeback to secure their fifth consecutive victory in the 2025 AfroBasket. It was Cameroon’s second loss in six games.

Selton Miguel led all players in scoring, finishing with 17 points off the bench.

Yves Missi set a new AfroBasket record for the most blocked shots in a game after swatting seven of Angola’s shots. However, turning the ball over later in the fourth quarter didn’t help Cameroon’s cause.

Angola will take on Mali in Sunday’s final, while Cameroon will play Senegal in the third-place game.

