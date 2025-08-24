Award Meant To Celebrate Worthy Sons, Daughters Of Itsekiri Ethnic Nationality, Says Warri Monarch 

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse lll, has said the Royal Order of Iwere Award (ROI) is not just conferred on worthy sons and daughters of the Itsekiri ethnic nationality, who have not only contributed meaningfully to the growth and development of humanity, but persons with integrity.

The Warri monarch stated this Sunday during the conferment of the prestigious title on seven illustrious sons and daughters of the kingdom at Aghofen, Olu’s palace, Warri.

The awardees were Papa Ayodele J. Oritsejafor, Dr Ebi Omatsola, Mr Oti Ikomi, Dr (Mrs) Helen Bayo-Ekwueme, Mrs Eva Omaghomi, Mrs Tara Fela-Durotoye and Hon. Godwin T. Ebosa.

Addressing the gathering of his subjects, awardees and friends of Itsekiri nation, the revered monarch said the awardees were worthy to be celebrated not because of their money even when money is good, but integrity.

According to him, people are celebrated not because of the state or circumstance of their birth but the talent which they have in them.

“This is not about celebrating people simply because they have money or they have achieved the same plans of outward success. We are neither here to judge nor condemn how anyone conducts their personal business. But we are here to amplify and celebrate integrity,” he said.

The royal father stated that in today’s society, people have been elevated through celebration into power and governance but common people have been looked down upon even with their integrity.

He noted that instead of many Itsekiri sons and daughters, with all their integrity and all they have achieved to come home, they have withdrawn into their shell and gone elsewhere since they were not being celebrated, hence the Kingdom saw it as a point of duty to celebrate their own.

“Being the proud people that we have been, there have been many who have resentment and ill feelings, as they have not felt appreciated or celebrated by their own people, for all that they have achieved. People happily go to where they are celebrated and honoured,” he added.

The monarch therefore admonished all sons and daughters of the kingdom to be glad whenever they are invited home to be celebrated as one of the ways for them to contribute their quota to Iwere and the people.

According to the king, part of what the award for the recipients was set to achieve was the celebration of cultural environment, since culture was not just the determinant of identity but the destiny of a people.

He stated that: “Part of what we set to achieve with these awards are cultural environment and values such as education: formal or informal, hard work, industry, value creation and solutions to society’s problems.”

He said the recipients of the Royal Iwere Order Award would automatically become members of the royal Iwere society with the mandate to screen the nominees and future recipients of the awards.

He said the people’s diverse knowledge, network and capacity would add value to the royal Iwere society, which would go a long way to project the society from a local one to that international level.

While congratulating the awardees for the achievement, the royal father charged them to continue with their virtues which have recognised them out for the award.

Responding, all the awardees expressed gratitude to the monarch for the honour done them just as they promised to be worthy ambassadors of the kingdom.