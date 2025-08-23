Mkobo Celebrates 10 Years of Impact with New Digital App Launch

Mkobo Microfinance Bank has announced its 10-year anniversary, celebrating a decade of inclusive, tech-driven financial solutions for Nigeria’s economically active population.

In line with this celebration, Mkobo is relaunching its digital banking app, the Mkobo App, featuring EarlyPay, an earned wage access product that allows users to withdraw up to 50 per cent of their salary before payday at 0 per cent interest. The app also enables transfers, bill payments, savings, and salary loans. Most importantly is that you earn interest on your sitting or available balance daily.

“This 10-year milestone is not just about our history – it’s about our future,” said Habeeb Adeokun, Managing Director of Mkobo MFB. “With our new digital platform, we’re deepening our commitment to financial wellbeing and giving every Nigerian worker tools they need to thrive.”

Since its inception in 2015, Mkobo has served over 250,000 individuals and businesses, delivering emergency credit, savings products, and asset financing solutions tailored to Nigeria’s working class and small business community.

As part of the celebration, Mkobo will host a series of community impact initiatives including a medical outreach, a medical outreach in partnership with SignalADoc, donation to less-privildeged, and donations to school. The campaign will run till 30 September 2025, highlighting Mkobo’s dedication to community, innovation, and empowerment.