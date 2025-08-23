Mariam Posset: Art is Powerful Medium for Storytelling, Cultural Expression

With its location along the coastline, Azalai Hotel, Cotonou, Benin, offers tourists a serene environment to relax and unwind. Hotel Manager, Mariam Posset, speaks on how the hotel promotes tourism, what makes it a safe haven for tourists, among other salient issues. Charles Ajunwa brings excerpts:

A

zalaï Hotel is one of the hotels in Cotonou that promotes tourism in Benin. What has the experience been like over the years?

Over the years, Azalaï Hotel Cotonou has played a pivotal role in promoting tourism in Benin by offering high-quality hospitality services that reflect both international standards and local cultural richness. We’ve had the privilege of welcoming guests from all over the world, and our commitment to excellence has helped position Cotonou as a vibrant and welcoming destination. The journey has been both rewarding and challenging, but our passion for showcasing Benin’s beauty and hospitality remains unwavering.

The majority of tourists in Cotonou prefer to lodge at Azalaï Hotel. Why is that?

Azalaï Hotel is known for its strategic location, exceptional service, and consistent quality. Tourists appreciate the comfort of our rooms, the professionalism of our staff, and the safety of our environment. We also offer a unique blend of African elegance and modern amenities, which makes every stay memorable. Our reputation for reliability and warmth has made us a preferred choice for both leisure and business travelers.

Can you tell us about some of the facilities you have that make guests want to come back again?

We offer a wide range of facilities designed to enhance the guest experience, including: Spacious and well-appointed rooms, gourmet restaurant serving local and international cuisine, a modern fitness center and spa, conference and meeting rooms equipped with the latest technology, a serene swimming pool area, high-speed internet and business services. These amenities, combined with our personalized service, create an environment where guests feel valued and at home.

Why are you investing so much in artworks such as paintings, sculptures, and carvings?

Art is a powerful medium for storytelling and cultural expression. At Azalaï, we believe in celebrating African heritage through visual arts. Our investment in paintings, sculptures, and carvings is a way to honor local artists and immerse our guests in the richness of Beninese and African culture. It transforms the hotel into more than just a place to stay—it becomes a cultural experience.

Are there plans to expand the hotel? If yes, in what areas?

Yes, we are exploring expansion opportunities to better serve our growing clientele. These plans include renovating our rooms, all public spaces, conférence rooms, enhancing our wellness and recreational facilities, and developing new event spaces to accommodate larger conferences and social gatherings. We are also considering partnerships that will allow us to expand more hotels in central and West Africa. Currently, our presence spans seven countries: Benin, Burkina Faso, Mali, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, and Mauritania. We are planning to open new hotels in Cameroon, Guinea Conakry, and Nigeria, further strengthening our footprint across West and Central Africa.

Recently, you hosted tour operators from Nigeria on a fam trip. Are you in partnership with some of them?

The fam trip was part of our strategic initiative to strengthen regional tourism collaboration. We are actively building partnerships with Nigerian tour operators to create cross-border travel packages and promote West African tourism. These collaborations are essential for boosting visitor numbers and creating shared value across the region.

You attended the 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigerian Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) held in Ondo State. What were the takeaways from the tourism event?

The NATOP AGM was a valuable experience. It highlighted the importance of regional integration in tourism and the need for stronger public-private partnerships. Key takeaways included the potential for eco-tourism development, the role of digital platforms in promoting destinations, and the importance of storytelling in attracting international visitors. It was also a great opportunity to network and explore collaborative projects that can benefit both Nigeria and Benin.