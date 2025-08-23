JOE ARIBO: Racing Against Time  

Since moving to Southampton from Glasgow Rangers three years ago, life at St. Mary’s Stadium has been nothing but a topsy-turvy ride for Super Eagles midfielder, Joe Aribo. The 29-year-old has had to battle with irregular playing time and the club has been relegated twice in three seasons. The lasts relegation has seen top stars, including Aribo’s compatriot, Paul Onuachu dump the club. With less than two weeks to the closure of the summer transfer window, and the African Cup of Nations just few months away, the Europa League silver medalist is definitely racing against time

However, he grew into the team last season and became a starter, featuring in 35 of Southampton’s games. Aribo has even had to play out of position at times.

Unfortunately for him, his performances was not enough to save the Saints from condemnation to Championship football this season.

Before Southampton was finally relegated, Aribo had expressed his determination to solidify his place as a Premier League player.

The 29-year-old, who began his journey in English football in the Championship before a successful stint in Scotland with Glasgow Rangers, which ultimately led to his move to Southampton said: “I want to mark my stamp as a Premier League footballer—that’s a dream of mine. I just want to be acknowledged as a very good player, nothing too crazy, but I know what I am capable of.”

The Nigerian international added, “I know the abilities I have, and I believe my purpose is to showcase them for the world to see.”

With Aribo’s contract running until the summer of 2026, Southampton face a challenge to keep hold of a player of his calibre in the second tier of English football.

Meanwhile, Southampton are willing to sell Aribo, but they would prefer that he stays and help them fight for Premier League promotion this season.

Last season, Aribo and his Southampton side got relegated from the Premier League for the second time in three years, and that put the future of many players at the club on the balance.

Star players like Aaron Ramsdale, Jan Bednarek, Kyle Walker-Peters, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Paul Onuachu, who were at the club last season, have left for top-flight clubs.

The Super Eagles star has been linked to the Turkish Super Lig and his former club Rangers. But nothing concrete has come up yet.

With the transfer window in most European leagues set to close in a couple of weeks, Aribo is in a race against time to decide his future.

Meanwhile, the Saints Centre reports that Southampton want to keep the Super Eagles star. But they will sell him if a decent offer comes.

However, Spanish club Villarreal are now interested in signing Aribo, joining RB Leipzig in the race to get his signature.

The 29-year-old wants to move away from the English Championship and return to playing top-level football.

According to reports, RB Leipzig have already made a €10 million offer for Aribo. The Nigerian international, who has played 34 times for his country and scored two goals, is valued for his versatility and experience in European competitions.

But now Villarreal have entered the race, making things more competitive for Leipzig. Villarreal are said to be seriously interested in bringing Aribo to La Liga.

Aribo had a strong spell in Europe with Rangers, including scoring in the 2022 Europa League final.

A move to Spain could suit him well as he looks to restart his career at a higher level.

Sources close to Aribo say he is not happy at Southampton and wants to join a club with European football and a clear plan for the future.

There were rumours about a return to Rangers, but that seems unlikely due to financial issues and changes under their new manager, Russell Martin.

Trabzonspor, a top Turkish club, are also reportedly interested and have contacted Southampton about a possible deal.

No official statement has been made by the player or the clubs yet, but with interest from Spain, Germany, and Turkey, Joe Aribo could soon be back playing in top-flight football.

With no official bids from Rangers or RB Leipzig, Aribo is likely to start the EFL Championship season with the Saints.

The club’s first game is against newly promoted side Wrexham.

Newly appointed head coach Will Still is said to have Aribo in his plans for the upcoming season.

Last season, Aribo played 32 league matches for Southampton, scoring three goals.

He primarily operates as a central midfielder but can also be deployed in a more defensive roles.

The 29-year-old has earned 34 caps for Nigeria and was part of the squad that reached the Africa Cup of Nations final, where they lost to Ivory Coast.

The Super Eagles star has to weigh his options well before deciding on his next move.

If Aribo has offers from top clubs abroad, he should seriously consider them now. He is already 29 years and is nearing the twilight of his career.

Moreover, he has to move to a club where he will play regularly, as the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations is very close.

