Jetour T2 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle Now in Nigeria

Bennett Oghifo

new sensational model of the Jetour, T2 (PHEV), has arrived in Nigeria. The plug-in hybrid electric version of the T2 lifestyle off-roader, already on sale in the country, blends power with efficiency, providing a comfortable and feature-rich driving experience, according to its manufacturer.

Apart from its fuel economy when running on petrol, the hybrid can effectively switch over to electric, which is a boost to the Federal Government’s green energy initiative.

With this vehicle, you have no cause for worry about charging, as provision has been made for fast charging, slow charging, engine charging and brake force charging. So, while driving with petrol power, the engine is charging the battery.

The vehicle integrates a 1.5 litre turbocharged engine with a dual electric motor setup, offering a combined output of 280 kW (375 hp) and a maximum combined torque of 610 NM. It also boasts 26.73kWh battery power.

The introduction of the vehicle is coming a few months after the Jetour brand was named the ‘Fastest Growing Brand in Nigeria’ at the prestigious annual NAJA (Nigeria Auto Journalists Association) Awards held in 2024.

This award was based on the instant success of the brand and its wide acceptance within a year of being introduced into the local market.

The Jetour T2 Plug-In Hybrid’s dimension shows a length of 4785mm, width 2006mm and height 1875mm.

It comes with driver and passenger, front and rear seat airbags, Advanced Emergency Braking System, Electronic Parking Brake, Auto Hold System, RMl anti-rollover control system and 360° Surrounding Camera (2D/3D Panoramic Parking).

Aside the Panoramic Parking Sensor, with Lane Departure Warning System,

its other safety features are Emergency Braking/High Speed, Forward/Backward Collision, Lateral Collision (BSD/DOW), Wading Sensing System, Bend Braking Control, Auto Lockout System, Automatic Door Lock, Power Window and Alarm System.

The vehicle drives on 20-rim tyre size, which places emphasis on the convenience of the driver and other occupants, providing room for one of the best interactive sessions with a vehicle.

It is thus equipped with an Electronic Gear Shifting System, Remote Start, Smart Entry & Push Start and Drive Modes Selector (EV, HEV, Eco, Sports, Normal, Snow).

Its other features are Adaptive Cruise Control, Highway Cruise Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, LCD Touch Screen 15.6-inch, Apple Play & Android Auto, BT, Intelligent Voice Command and wireless charger.

T2 (PHEV) comes with panoramic roof and enjoys auto air conditioner and rear vent, air quality management system, power driver and passenger seat, seat ventilation, seat memory, sensor window wiper, 12-Speaker Sony premium Hi-fi system, and Automatic LED/Matrix headlamp.

Jetour offers five-years warranty or 150,000km on the T2 Plug-in Hybrid Electric vehicle