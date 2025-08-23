INEC: Over 500,000 Nigerians Pre-register Online for CVR in Five Days

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday, revealed that no fewer than 505,906 eligible Nigerians have pre-registered online for the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise within just five days.

The commission described the turnout as a strong indication that Nigerians remain eager to participate in the democratic process.

The electoral body added that it was impressed by the response of Nigerians who visited the online platform to pre-register.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made this known in Abuja, at the official flag-off of the commission’s nationwide sensitisation campaign aimed at boosting public participation in the voter registration process.

Yakubu, who was represented by the National Commissioner, May Agbamuche-Mbu said the commission launched a vibrant roadshow that kicked off at INEC Headquarters in Maitama, passed through Banex Plaza in Wuse, and terminated at the bustling Wuse Market.

The chairman noted that similar campaigns would be held in states across the nation to further mobilise the public,

He stated: “As of midnight of August 22, 505,906 citizens have pre-registered. This is a testament that Nigerians believe in our democracy and the effort of the commission to further strengthen the electoral process.”

Yakubu said the CVR, which commenced with the online phase on August 18, 2025, would transition to the physical registration stage on Monday, August 25, 2025.

He explained that at that stage, both online pre-registrants and new applicants can complete their registration at designated INEC State and Local Government Area offices, where their biometrics would be captured.

The chairman emphasised that physical CVR would take place at 811 centres across the country, including all 774 Local Government Area offices and State offices, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday to Friday.

On her part the Director Voter Education and Publicity, Victoria Eta-Messi, expressed the commission’s readiness for the in-person registration across its offices nationwide.

Her words: “Our offices are ready; we have been planning before now, which is why we took a week between pre-registration and in-person registration commencement.

“So, everything is on course. From August 25, people will be attended to in our offices nationwide, 36 states and the FCT, and the 774 LGA offices of INEC from 9 am to 3 pm,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Malam Aminu Kasimu Idris, has charged the Commission’s registration officers to maximise the training opportunity to equip their skills as the Commission expects high work ethics from them as schedule officers for the physical CVR exercise in the FCT.

The REC gave this charge yesterday, at the opening ceremony of a 2-day training on CVR for the Commission’s registration officers from the the six Area Councils and Head Office of INEC, FCT.

The Commissioner urged the registration officers to be attentive to help refresh and broaden their knowledge to carry out the national assignment they have been entrusted with in the FCT.

Also speaking, the Administrative Secretary, Mrs. Bimbo Oladunjoye, highlighted the importance of the training organised by the Commission, stressed that efficient use of technology, knowledgeable people and well defined processes are key to the success of the CVR exercise. She admonished the trainees to develop mindsets to learn, and also to take note of the recent innovations introduced into the CVR technology to enable them efficiently discharge their responsibilities to the people.

In INEC FCT, 66 Registration Officers were trained for the in- person CVR exercise billed to start on Monday, 25th August, 2025 at the INEC offices in the six Area Councils and Head Office.