Gwaram Community Commends Emir of Bauchi Over Appointment of New District Heads in Alkaleri LGA

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The people of Gwaram Community in Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State have expressed profound appreciation to the Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, for the recent appointments and installations of Alhaji Bala Mohammed Gidado, a retired Comptroller of Customs as the 9th Village Head, Sarkin of Alkaleri, and Ambassador Yakubu Santuraki Sulaiman Adamu as the new District Head of Pali, both in Alkaleri Local Government.

In a statement signed by Muslim Maigari, the Dallatun Gwaram, which was made available to journalists yesterday, the community described the appointments and installations as well-considered decision that reflected the Emir’s commitment to providing the people with progressive, visionary, and capable traditional leaders, especially at this critical moment in the nation’s history.

According to the statement, the wealth of knowledge, leadership acumen, and decades of sterling professional careers of the newly appointed District Heads will be invaluable in helping to address pressing challenges within their domains.

The community expressed confidence that their track records of service, integrity, and dedication to the public good will contribute significantly to supporting the government’s efforts in tackling security concerns, promoting socio-economic development, and enhancing the welfare of the people.

“We are deeply grateful to our revered Emir for his foresight in giving our communities leaders whose experience and wisdom will no doubt foster unity, peace, and progress. This is a timely step towards building stronger traditional institutions that can complement government initiatives,” the statement read.

The Gwaram community also offered prayers to Almighty Allah to grant the new District Heads guidance, wisdom, and strength in the discharge of their responsibilities.

They urged the people of Alkaleri and Pali to rally behind their new leaders with full cooperation and unwavering support to ensure that their tenure brings positive transformation to all.

“Leadership is most effective when it is supported by the people. We therefore call on all sons and daughters of our great communities to work hand in hand with our new District Heads, respecting their authority and contributing to the peace and development of our land,” the statement concluded.